Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:39 AM

5106 COBBLE SHORES WAY

5106 Cobble Shores Way · No Longer Available
Location

5106 Cobble Shores Way, Sun City Center, FL 33598

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Resort style living awaits you! This cul-de-sac model home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage and 1,779 square feet of lush living space. Open floor plan that’s perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. The kitchen is open to the living room and informal dining room with easy maintenance ceramic tile floors. The kitchen offers 42" maple cabinets with under and over cabinet lighting, closet pantry, granite counter tops with snack bar & stainless steel appliances. 18’ ceramic tile on a diagonal throughout all living areas. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling, 2 large walk-in closets and private ensuite master bath with 2 separate granite vanities, glass enclosed separate shower and a nice size linen closet. The second bedroom has a private full bath and is perfect for guests. Light & bright neutral colors throughout and All windows are covered with 2" faux blinds as well as verticals on the large sliding glass doors that leads out to the covered screened in patio where you can enjoy your morning coffee. Valencia Lakes is a premier 55 plus gated community & offers a resort lifestyle that you can only dream about. Amenities offer a 40,000 sqft clubhouse, 6 tennis courts, bistro, 3 resort style pools, 24 hour fitness center and 24 hour guard. Close to beaches, shopping & great restaurants. Move in ready for your enjoyment. Easy access to I-75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5106 COBBLE SHORES WAY have any available units?
5106 COBBLE SHORES WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 5106 COBBLE SHORES WAY have?
Some of 5106 COBBLE SHORES WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5106 COBBLE SHORES WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5106 COBBLE SHORES WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5106 COBBLE SHORES WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5106 COBBLE SHORES WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 5106 COBBLE SHORES WAY offer parking?
Yes, 5106 COBBLE SHORES WAY offers parking.
Does 5106 COBBLE SHORES WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5106 COBBLE SHORES WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5106 COBBLE SHORES WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5106 COBBLE SHORES WAY has a pool.
Does 5106 COBBLE SHORES WAY have accessible units?
No, 5106 COBBLE SHORES WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5106 COBBLE SHORES WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5106 COBBLE SHORES WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 5106 COBBLE SHORES WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 5106 COBBLE SHORES WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

