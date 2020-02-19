5106 COBBLE SHORES WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage tennis court

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Resort style living awaits you! This cul-de-sac model home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage and 1,779 square feet of lush living space. Open floor plan that’s perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. The kitchen is open to the living room and informal dining room with easy maintenance ceramic tile floors. The kitchen offers 42" maple cabinets with under and over cabinet lighting, closet pantry, granite counter tops with snack bar & stainless steel appliances. 18’ ceramic tile on a diagonal throughout all living areas. The master bedroom has a tray ceiling, 2 large walk-in closets and private ensuite master bath with 2 separate granite vanities, glass enclosed separate shower and a nice size linen closet. The second bedroom has a private full bath and is perfect for guests. Light & bright neutral colors throughout and All windows are covered with 2" faux blinds as well as verticals on the large sliding glass doors that leads out to the covered screened in patio where you can enjoy your morning coffee. Valencia Lakes is a premier 55 plus gated community & offers a resort lifestyle that you can only dream about. Amenities offer a 40,000 sqft clubhouse, 6 tennis courts, bistro, 3 resort style pools, 24 hour fitness center and 24 hour guard. Close to beaches, shopping & great restaurants. Move in ready for your enjoyment. Easy access to I-75.