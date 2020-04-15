All apartments in Sun City Center
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

503 FALKIRK COURT

503 Falkirk Court · No Longer Available
Location

503 Falkirk Court, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Kings Point Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
MOVE RIGHT IN! This lovely Kings Point condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, tons of living space and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac that backs up to a peaceful, secluded conservation area. This level of privacy is unmatched. Laminate flooring flows throughout the open living space as well as in the master bedroom with tile in the wet areas. The master bedroom can fit a king size bed and has a spacious walk-in closet. The en-suite master bathroom has a step in shower with a grab bar for safety. There is central air with ceiling fans located in both bedrooms to keep you comfortable all year long. You can keep your car and golf cart protected under the large attached carport, plus there is a spacious utility room with included washer and dryer. Located a short distance from the front gate, North Clubhouse and community recreation center. You will enjoy the active lifestyle of Kings Point in Sun City Center with its fitness center, two large clubhouses, pools, cafe dining and full service bar, pickleball, golfing, tennis, and over 200 social clubs. Kings Point is a premier, planned community located just a short drive from the award-winning Gulf Coast beaches, convenient to Tampa, St Pete, and Sarasota, fine dining, and shopping. Lawn care, water, sewer, pest control and standard cable are included in the rent. Virtual tours are available. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 FALKIRK COURT have any available units?
503 FALKIRK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 503 FALKIRK COURT have?
Some of 503 FALKIRK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 FALKIRK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
503 FALKIRK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 FALKIRK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 503 FALKIRK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 503 FALKIRK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 503 FALKIRK COURT offers parking.
Does 503 FALKIRK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 503 FALKIRK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 FALKIRK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 503 FALKIRK COURT has a pool.
Does 503 FALKIRK COURT have accessible units?
No, 503 FALKIRK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 503 FALKIRK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 FALKIRK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 FALKIRK COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 503 FALKIRK COURT has units with air conditioning.

