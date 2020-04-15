503 FALKIRK COURT

Amenities

MOVE RIGHT IN! This lovely Kings Point condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, tons of living space and is located on a quiet cul-de-sac that backs up to a peaceful, secluded conservation area. This level of privacy is unmatched. Laminate flooring flows throughout the open living space as well as in the master bedroom with tile in the wet areas. The master bedroom can fit a king size bed and has a spacious walk-in closet. The en-suite master bathroom has a step in shower with a grab bar for safety. There is central air with ceiling fans located in both bedrooms to keep you comfortable all year long. You can keep your car and golf cart protected under the large attached carport, plus there is a spacious utility room with included washer and dryer. Located a short distance from the front gate, North Clubhouse and community recreation center. You will enjoy the active lifestyle of Kings Point in Sun City Center with its fitness center, two large clubhouses, pools, cafe dining and full service bar, pickleball, golfing, tennis, and over 200 social clubs. Kings Point is a premier, planned community located just a short drive from the award-winning Gulf Coast beaches, convenient to Tampa, St Pete, and Sarasota, fine dining, and shopping. Lawn care, water, sewer, pest control and standard cable are included in the rent. Virtual tours are available. Don't miss out!