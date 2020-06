5028 SANDY BROOK CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool pool table garage hot tub sauna tennis court

THIS IS A GORGEOUS COMPLETELY FURNISHED RENTAL WITH 2 BEDROOMS, DEN/3RD BEDROOM, 2 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE & AN EXTENDED LANAI OVERLOOKING ONE OF THE BEST LAKES IN THE COMMUNITY. THIS HOME WAS DECORATOR FURNISHED BY THE BUILDER. TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT THE HOME. THE LOCATION OF THIS HOME IS WHAT IS SO SPECIAL WITH ITS BREATHTAKING VIEW OF A BEAUTIFUL LAKE & PRESERVE FROM THE EXTENDED LANAI. THE BEST PART IS THE HOME IS LOCATED IN "VALENCIA LAKES" WITH ITS OVER 40,000 S.F. CLUBHOUSE WITH NUMEROUS ACTIVITIES FOR THE ACTIVE ADULT WHICH INCLUDE A RESORT POOL, RESISTANCE POOL, LAP POOL AND HOT TUB. THE FITNESS CENTER IS A SEPARATE 5000 S.F. BUILDING WITH ALL STATE OF THE ART EQUIPMENT OPEN 24/7. THERE ARE NUMEROUS FITNESS CLASSES, SAUNA & STEAM ROOMS, CARD ROOMS, BILLIARDS, PING-PONG, CERAMIC/ART STUDIO, TENNIS, PICKLEBALL, BOCCI BALL, HORSESHOES, SHUFFLEBOARD, SOFTBALL AND MUCH MORE. NUMEROUS CLUBS, DOG PARK,RV/BOAT STORAGE. IT IS AN ADULT PLAYGROUND WITH A CLUB FOR EVERY INTEREST PLUS A BISTRO THAT SERVES BREAKFAST, LUNCH AND SOME DINNERS. THIS IS DEFINITELY "THE PLACE TO BE" AND THIS HOME IS A DEFINITE "MUST SEE".