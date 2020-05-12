All apartments in Sun City Center
5028 Jagged Cloud Dr
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

5028 Jagged Cloud Dr

5028 Jagged Cloud Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5028 Jagged Cloud Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33598

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
ENJOY YOUR WEEKENDS AT HOME!!! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Gorgeous BRAND NEW 4 bedrooms 3 1/2 bathrooms plus Den home, features a truly open concept plan with a large great room. Two bedrooms at the front of the home which share a jack-and-jill full bathroom, as well as a multi-gen living space past the powder bath and laundry room that could be used as an office or in-laws living area. The owner's suite is located on the back of the home for privacy, offering beautiful views of the backyard. The community offers lots of things to do; walking trails, tennis courts, club style pool, club house and more. .Located close to Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota, beaches, hospital, shopping and quick access to I-75.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1742137?accessKey=5ee9

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5701943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5028 Jagged Cloud Dr have any available units?
5028 Jagged Cloud Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 5028 Jagged Cloud Dr have?
Some of 5028 Jagged Cloud Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5028 Jagged Cloud Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5028 Jagged Cloud Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5028 Jagged Cloud Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5028 Jagged Cloud Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5028 Jagged Cloud Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5028 Jagged Cloud Dr offers parking.
Does 5028 Jagged Cloud Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5028 Jagged Cloud Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5028 Jagged Cloud Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5028 Jagged Cloud Dr has a pool.
Does 5028 Jagged Cloud Dr have accessible units?
No, 5028 Jagged Cloud Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5028 Jagged Cloud Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5028 Jagged Cloud Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5028 Jagged Cloud Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5028 Jagged Cloud Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

