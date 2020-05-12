5028 Jagged Cloud Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities extra storage walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Gorgeous BRAND NEW 4 bedrooms 3 1/2 bathrooms plus Den home, features a truly open concept plan with a large great room. Two bedrooms at the front of the home which share a jack-and-jill full bathroom, as well as a multi-gen living space past the powder bath and laundry room that could be used as an office or in-laws living area. The owner's suite is located on the back of the home for privacy, offering beautiful views of the backyard. The community offers lots of things to do; walking trails, tennis courts, club style pool, club house and more. .Located close to Tampa, St. Petersburg and Sarasota, beaches, hospital, shopping and quick access to I-75.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1742137?accessKey=5ee9



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not

to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.



For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343



No Cats Allowed



