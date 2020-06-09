All apartments in Sun City Center
Find more places like 5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City Center, FL
/
5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:38 AM

5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE

5018 Stone Harbor Circle · (813) 849-8001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sun City Center
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5018 Stone Harbor Circle, Sun City Center, FL 33598

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2172 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
tennis court
COME SEE THIS Fabulous fully furnished Marsala Model in the premiere community of Valencia Lakes. This home was a former model and is professionally decorated including many extras. Come home to this magnificent home on the community's BIG LAKE. The home has a formal living room and formal dining room, gorgeous gourmet kitchen that is open to the large great room which has sliders to your private backyard patio overlooking the gorgeous lake, large master bedroom and bath which has all upgraded cabinets, QUARTZ counter tops and frameless shower door. Crown molding is throughout the home. The air conditioner is a higher efficiency SEER. the standard air handler upgrades to a variable speed air handler & with full color advanced touch screen programing & adds a high efficiency MERV 11 disposable air filter & ultra violet light air sanitizer. There are gutters surrounding the home plus accordian hurricane shutters on the side and back windows & the sliding glass doors have metal hurricane shutters. The front door along with the front windows have high impact glass windows. An intercom system throughout the home along with a surge protection. The electrical service is upgraded to 300 AMP. There is also a separate office/den and a guest bedroom and bath. There are security lights surrounding the home. The home has ceramic tile throughout except for the DEN/office has wood floors & upgraded carpeting in the Master and Guest bedrooms. All countertops in this home are quartz. This home is located in "VALENCIA LAKES" with its over 40,000 S.F. clubhouse including a 5000 S.F. fitness center,2 large aerobic rooms with plenty of classes,3 pools, spa, pickleball, tennis, bocce ball, softball, shuffleboard, ping pong and numerous clubs and so much more for the active adult. There is a bistro for breakfast, lunch and some dinners. This is definitely the "PLACE TO BE"and this home is a definite "MUST SEE".

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE have any available units?
5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE have?
Some of 5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City Center 2 BedroomsSun City Center 3 Bedrooms
Sun City Center Apartments with ParkingSun City Center Dog Friendly Apartments
Sun City Center Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FL
Riverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLutz, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity