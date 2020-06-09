5018 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool shuffle board hot tub tennis court

COME SEE THIS Fabulous fully furnished Marsala Model in the premiere community of Valencia Lakes. This home was a former model and is professionally decorated including many extras. Come home to this magnificent home on the community's BIG LAKE. The home has a formal living room and formal dining room, gorgeous gourmet kitchen that is open to the large great room which has sliders to your private backyard patio overlooking the gorgeous lake, large master bedroom and bath which has all upgraded cabinets, QUARTZ counter tops and frameless shower door. Crown molding is throughout the home. The air conditioner is a higher efficiency SEER. the standard air handler upgrades to a variable speed air handler & with full color advanced touch screen programing & adds a high efficiency MERV 11 disposable air filter & ultra violet light air sanitizer. There are gutters surrounding the home plus accordian hurricane shutters on the side and back windows & the sliding glass doors have metal hurricane shutters. The front door along with the front windows have high impact glass windows. An intercom system throughout the home along with a surge protection. The electrical service is upgraded to 300 AMP. There is also a separate office/den and a guest bedroom and bath. There are security lights surrounding the home. The home has ceramic tile throughout except for the DEN/office has wood floors & upgraded carpeting in the Master and Guest bedrooms. All countertops in this home are quartz. This home is located in "VALENCIA LAKES" with its over 40,000 S.F. clubhouse including a 5000 S.F. fitness center,2 large aerobic rooms with plenty of classes,3 pools, spa, pickleball, tennis, bocce ball, softball, shuffleboard, ping pong and numerous clubs and so much more for the active adult. There is a bistro for breakfast, lunch and some dinners. This is definitely the "PLACE TO BE"and this home is a definite "MUST SEE".