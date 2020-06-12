All apartments in Sun City Center
Find more places like 5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City Center, FL
/
5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE

5014 Stone Harbor Circle · (866) 580-6402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sun City Center
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5014 Stone Harbor Circle, Sun City Center, FL 33598

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1956 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
shuffle board
hot tub
tennis court
FURNISHED POOL HOME (floor plan attached). AVAILABLE 6/1/20-1/31/21. Bring your towels and sheets but no pets and enjoy the good life at the fantastic 55+ Active Resort community of VALENCIA LAKES. Walk thru the front door into a beautifully decorated floor plan to a beautiful water view highlighting the hot tub/spa and dipping pool. Upgrades galore in this previous model home with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and over sized den/office with couch and built-in desk unit. Custom cabinetry/back splash with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with the eat-in area table already set for four. Entertaining great room area with a six person dining room with three additional bar stools at the breakfast bar. King Size bed in the master with dresser storage, 2 walk-in closets and dual sinks in master bath. The 2nd bedroom has two twins with built in closet and storage. Enjoy the summer in your own private pool with attached spa. (The pictures don't reflect the screened lanai). Your dream home is a short walk to the 40,000+ sq.ft. clubhouse with activities galore. Amenities include: Resort, Lap, Resistance Pools with a hot tub. 24hr. fitness room with numerous fitness classes. Card rooms, ping-pong, pool tables, art classes and a variety of interest clubs to acquaint yourself with fellow residents. The Bistro cafe is open daily for lunch, some dinners and breakfast on the weekend. Outside activities include: tennis, pickelball, bocce, shuffleboard, and regulation softball field with a Valencia Lakes team waiting for you and even a 1/2 court basketball area. Valencia Lakes is an adult playground just waiting for you. Don't let this rental pass you pass you by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE have any available units?
5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE have?
Some of 5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City Center 2 BedroomsSun City Center 3 Bedrooms
Sun City Center Apartments with ParkingSun City Center Dog Friendly Apartments
Sun City Center Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FL
Riverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLutz, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity