5014 STONE HARBOR CIRCLE

FURNISHED POOL HOME (floor plan attached). AVAILABLE 6/1/20-1/31/21. Bring your towels and sheets but no pets and enjoy the good life at the fantastic 55+ Active Resort community of VALENCIA LAKES. Walk thru the front door into a beautifully decorated floor plan to a beautiful water view highlighting the hot tub/spa and dipping pool. Upgrades galore in this previous model home with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and over sized den/office with couch and built-in desk unit. Custom cabinetry/back splash with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with the eat-in area table already set for four. Entertaining great room area with a six person dining room with three additional bar stools at the breakfast bar. King Size bed in the master with dresser storage, 2 walk-in closets and dual sinks in master bath. The 2nd bedroom has two twins with built in closet and storage. Enjoy the summer in your own private pool with attached spa. (The pictures don't reflect the screened lanai). Your dream home is a short walk to the 40,000+ sq.ft. clubhouse with activities galore. Amenities include: Resort, Lap, Resistance Pools with a hot tub. 24hr. fitness room with numerous fitness classes. Card rooms, ping-pong, pool tables, art classes and a variety of interest clubs to acquaint yourself with fellow residents. The Bistro cafe is open daily for lunch, some dinners and breakfast on the weekend. Outside activities include: tennis, pickelball, bocce, shuffleboard, and regulation softball field with a Valencia Lakes team waiting for you and even a 1/2 court basketball area. Valencia Lakes is an adult playground just waiting for you. Don't let this rental pass you pass you by.