4954 SAPPHIRE SOUND DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool table garage sauna tennis court

GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM WITH DEN, 3 FULL BATHS, 3 CAR GARAGE, EXTENDED LANAI WITH WATER FEATURE, ACCORDIAN HURRICANE

SHUTTERS, CARRIER 18 SEER AIR CONDITIONER 2016, SOLAR PANELS ON ROOF MEANS LITTLE TO ZERO ELECTRIC BILL. BEAUTIFUL GOURMET KITCHEN WITH 42" RAISED WOOD CABINETS W/CROWN MOLDING, STONE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES. THE SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE HAS LARGE SEPARATE SHOWER AND ROMAN TUB PLUS DUAL SINKS. TILE ON THE DIAGONAL EVERYWHERE EXCEPT CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS & DEN. CROWN MOLDING THROUGHOUT THE HOME ALONG WITH PLANTATION SHUTTERS. THIS IS THE BEST RENTAL WITH EVERYTHING AT YOUR FINGERTIPS. THE BEST PART IS ITS LOCATED IN THE RESORT STYLE "VALENCIA LAKES" WITH ITS OVER 40,000 S.F. CLUBHOUSE INCLUDING A 5000 S.F. FITNESS CENTER, AEROBICS ROOMS, TENNIS COURTS, HORSESHOES, SHUFFLEBOARD, PICKLEBALL, BOCCE COURTS, BILLIARDS, STEAM & SAUNAS, CARD ROOMS AND MANY MORE AMENITIES FOR THE ACTIVE ADULT. THERE IS A BISTRO FOR BREAKFAST, LUNCH AND SOME DINNERS. THIS IS DEFINITELY THE "PLACE TO BE" AND THIS HOME IS A DEFINITE "MUST SEE"