4844 SANDY GLEN WAY

Located in the premier 55+ gated community of Valencia Lakes. This fabulous water view CARRERA FLOOR PLAN house is MOVE IN READY. Diagonal tile throughout the living areas with hardwood floor in the 2 bedrooms and De/3rd bedroom. Home is spacious with an open concept layout that boats high ceilings. The eat-in gourmet kitchen and separate dining room perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has upgraded cabinets, complete with soft close drawers/pullouts, stainless steel appliances, back-splash, and gorgeous quartz countertops. The same quartz countertops extend to both bathrooms, upgraded with higher counter-tops and commode, as well as decorative tile accents. Master bedroom is a complete retreat with lots of space, walk-in closets. The Master bath has double sinks, large walking shower with bench, building a linen closet, and a lot of natural lights. The screened lanai overlooking the water pond. Gutter around the entire house. This beautiful and very functional home is MOVE IN READY with no expense spared. The best part is that this home is in "VALENCIA LAKES", a Tampa Bay’s premier 55+ community. As a tenant, you can enjoy all of the community offered amenities galore. Just like any general resident in VL. you are free to enjoy the 40,000 S.F. clubhouse, 3 pools, spa, pickleball, tennis, bocce ball, softball, shuffleboard, ping pong, the state of art 24 hours fitness center. No need to buy, just RENT and ENJOY the incredible resort lifestyle, feel like every day you are on vacation at your own paradise.