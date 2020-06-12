All apartments in Sun City Center
4844 SANDY GLEN WAY
4844 SANDY GLEN WAY

Location

4844 Sandy Glen Way, Sun City Center, FL 33598

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located in the premier 55+ gated community of Valencia Lakes. This fabulous water view CARRERA FLOOR PLAN house is MOVE IN READY. Diagonal tile throughout the living areas with hardwood floor in the 2 bedrooms and De/3rd bedroom. Home is spacious with an open concept layout that boats high ceilings. The eat-in gourmet kitchen and separate dining room perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has upgraded cabinets, complete with soft close drawers/pullouts, stainless steel appliances, back-splash, and gorgeous quartz countertops. The same quartz countertops extend to both bathrooms, upgraded with higher counter-tops and commode, as well as decorative tile accents. Master bedroom is a complete retreat with lots of space, walk-in closets. The Master bath has double sinks, large walking shower with bench, building a linen closet, and a lot of natural lights. The screened lanai overlooking the water pond. Gutter around the entire house. This beautiful and very functional home is MOVE IN READY with no expense spared. The best part is that this home is in "VALENCIA LAKES", a Tampa Bay’s premier 55+ community. As a tenant, you can enjoy all of the community offered amenities galore. Just like any general resident in VL. you are free to enjoy the 40,000 S.F. clubhouse, 3 pools, spa, pickleball, tennis, bocce ball, softball, shuffleboard, ping pong, the state of art 24 hours fitness center. No need to buy, just RENT and ENJOY the incredible resort lifestyle, feel like every day you are on vacation at your own paradise.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4844 SANDY GLEN WAY have any available units?
4844 SANDY GLEN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 4844 SANDY GLEN WAY have?
Some of 4844 SANDY GLEN WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4844 SANDY GLEN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4844 SANDY GLEN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4844 SANDY GLEN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 4844 SANDY GLEN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 4844 SANDY GLEN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4844 SANDY GLEN WAY offers parking.
Does 4844 SANDY GLEN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4844 SANDY GLEN WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4844 SANDY GLEN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 4844 SANDY GLEN WAY has a pool.
Does 4844 SANDY GLEN WAY have accessible units?
No, 4844 SANDY GLEN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4844 SANDY GLEN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4844 SANDY GLEN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4844 SANDY GLEN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4844 SANDY GLEN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
