Sun City Center, FL
4834 SANDY GLEN WAY
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:59 PM

4834 SANDY GLEN WAY

4834 Sandy Glen Way · (877) 578-3867
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4834 Sandy Glen Way, Sun City Center, FL 33598

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1863 sqft

Amenities

Move-in Ready! This BEAUTIFUL GL Homes Capri model - 2BR plus Den/Office & 2 BTH - offers many upgrades and WATERVIEWS! Architectural details abound with a great floor plan perfect for entertaining! The gourmet kitchen features 42” cabinets w/crown molding, glass display cabinet, over and under mount lighting, tile back-splash, granite counter-top, closet pantry & stainless appliances. The Living areas feature upgraded Crown Molding and Tile throughout. Bamboo flooring in bedrooms and den. Retreat to the spacious Owners suite with beautiful Bamboo Wood floors, tray ceiling and large walk-in closet. En-suite bath has double vanity sinks and a large tiled shower with a unique built-in seat. Screened-in Lanai provides year round outdoor living space with a serene lake view. Valencia Lakes provides true Resort style living for the 55+ community. The waterfront community center includes resort style heated pool, lap swim area ,and resistance pool. Inside the resort style clubhouse you will find a huge social hall for events, aerobics, fitness, steam rooms, saunas, billiards, card room, internet café, and more. The community also includes Har-Tru tennis courts, half court basketball, racquetball, horseshoes, shuffleboard, and bocce courts, dog park, baseball park, and RV / boat storage area. Convenient to Tampa Airport, medical facilities, shopping and golf. This premier community is located 30- 45 minutes from Tampa, St. Pete and Sarasota. This home is also For Sale!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4834 SANDY GLEN WAY have any available units?
4834 SANDY GLEN WAY has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4834 SANDY GLEN WAY have?
Some of 4834 SANDY GLEN WAY's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4834 SANDY GLEN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
4834 SANDY GLEN WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4834 SANDY GLEN WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 4834 SANDY GLEN WAY is pet friendly.
Does 4834 SANDY GLEN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 4834 SANDY GLEN WAY does offer parking.
Does 4834 SANDY GLEN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4834 SANDY GLEN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4834 SANDY GLEN WAY have a pool?
Yes, 4834 SANDY GLEN WAY has a pool.
Does 4834 SANDY GLEN WAY have accessible units?
No, 4834 SANDY GLEN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 4834 SANDY GLEN WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4834 SANDY GLEN WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 4834 SANDY GLEN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 4834 SANDY GLEN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
