4834 SANDY GLEN WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court bocce court clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym parking pool pool table racquetball court shuffle board internet access sauna tennis court

Move-in Ready! This BEAUTIFUL GL Homes Capri model - 2BR plus Den/Office & 2 BTH - offers many upgrades and WATERVIEWS! Architectural details abound with a great floor plan perfect for entertaining! The gourmet kitchen features 42” cabinets w/crown molding, glass display cabinet, over and under mount lighting, tile back-splash, granite counter-top, closet pantry & stainless appliances. The Living areas feature upgraded Crown Molding and Tile throughout. Bamboo flooring in bedrooms and den. Retreat to the spacious Owners suite with beautiful Bamboo Wood floors, tray ceiling and large walk-in closet. En-suite bath has double vanity sinks and a large tiled shower with a unique built-in seat. Screened-in Lanai provides year round outdoor living space with a serene lake view. Valencia Lakes provides true Resort style living for the 55+ community. The waterfront community center includes resort style heated pool, lap swim area ,and resistance pool. Inside the resort style clubhouse you will find a huge social hall for events, aerobics, fitness, steam rooms, saunas, billiards, card room, internet café, and more. The community also includes Har-Tru tennis courts, half court basketball, racquetball, horseshoes, shuffleboard, and bocce courts, dog park, baseball park, and RV / boat storage area. Convenient to Tampa Airport, medical facilities, shopping and golf. This premier community is located 30- 45 minutes from Tampa, St. Pete and Sarasota. This home is also For Sale!