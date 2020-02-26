3511 Great Cypress Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage sauna

Gorgeous new rentals located right off I-75 in Ruskin. Easy commute to Apollo Beach, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, Sun City Center, Riverview and Brandon. Resort style pool with beach entry, grille area, sauna, 24/7 fitness center, game room, cabanas, natural green spaces throughout, 100% smoke free community, Cypress Creek Golf Club memberships available for residents, wood floors in living area, quartz countertops, stainless appliances and more. 1-2-3 bedrooms - prices based on floor and floor plan size. Attached garage units around $2060

Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours. Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE ** A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)



