Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

55+ COMMUNITY ** WATERFRONT X-BUTTONWOOD ** 2 BR + DEN / 2 / 2G MOST POPULAR MINTO PLAN Light n Bright on the WATER with 9 ft tray ceilings w fans. The kitchen has an island, granite, TT appliance package and honey cabinets which OPEN to dining cove, living room and glass enclosed lanai. This 2014 NEWER home is in EXCELLENT condition SO CALL for an appointment to see TODAY.