Sun City Center, FL
2202 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

2202 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE

2202 Clubhouse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2202 Clubhouse Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Kings Point Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Beautiful quiet setting close to the club house of Kings Point. So much recreation available for your enjoyment! Snack bar, swimming pools, crafts, bus trips, busses to go shopping! Too much to mention. The house is fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE have any available units?
2202 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 2202 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE have?
Some of 2202 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2202 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2202 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 2202 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2202 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2202 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2202 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2202 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2202 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2202 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2202 CLUBHOUSE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

