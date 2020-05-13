2202 Clubhouse Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573 Kings Point Condominiums
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
ice maker
microwave
Beautiful quiet setting close to the club house of Kings Point. So much recreation available for your enjoyment! Snack bar, swimming pools, crafts, bus trips, busses to go shopping! Too much to mention. The house is fully furnished.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
