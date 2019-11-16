All apartments in Sun City Center
Find more places like 2133 HAILSTONE CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City Center, FL
/
2133 HAILSTONE CIRCLE
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

2133 HAILSTONE CIRCLE

2133 Hailstone Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City Center
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2133 Hailstone Circle, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Kings Point Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
ceiling fan
clubhouse
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
internet access
55+ Community WINTER RENTAL available 10/30/2019 to 04/30/2019 BRENTWOOD 1 model 2/2/1.5 Carport. Fully furnished. Very light and bright condo with expansive view located on quiet circle in the midst of Highgate. You will be midway between North and South clubhouses. This condo has laminate floors in living areas and master bedroom while guest bedroom has carpet. You will also find master features a KING size bed. This will be a delightful winter - if you lease this great condo. Rent includes 100+/- station Spectrum Cable TV, INTERNET, water/sewer, Pest control, lawn/shrub care and full use of all recreation facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2133 HAILSTONE CIRCLE have any available units?
2133 HAILSTONE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 2133 HAILSTONE CIRCLE have?
Some of 2133 HAILSTONE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2133 HAILSTONE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2133 HAILSTONE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2133 HAILSTONE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 2133 HAILSTONE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 2133 HAILSTONE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2133 HAILSTONE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 2133 HAILSTONE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2133 HAILSTONE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2133 HAILSTONE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 2133 HAILSTONE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 2133 HAILSTONE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2133 HAILSTONE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2133 HAILSTONE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2133 HAILSTONE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2133 HAILSTONE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2133 HAILSTONE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City Center 2 BedroomsSun City Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Sun City Center Apartments with GaragesSun City Center Apartments with Gyms
Sun City Center Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FL
Beacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa