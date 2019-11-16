2133 HAILSTONE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport ceiling fan clubhouse internet access

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking internet access

55+ Community WINTER RENTAL available 10/30/2019 to 04/30/2019 BRENTWOOD 1 model 2/2/1.5 Carport. Fully furnished. Very light and bright condo with expansive view located on quiet circle in the midst of Highgate. You will be midway between North and South clubhouses. This condo has laminate floors in living areas and master bedroom while guest bedroom has carpet. You will also find master features a KING size bed. This will be a delightful winter - if you lease this great condo. Rent includes 100+/- station Spectrum Cable TV, INTERNET, water/sewer, Pest control, lawn/shrub care and full use of all recreation facilities.