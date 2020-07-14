2011 FALL RIVER COURT

Amenities
This Water front property is looking for long term tenant in an age restricted 55+ community to enjoy all that we have to offer. A Cape Cod floor plan features split bedrooms and two full baths with the living space in the middle for easy entertaining. The home has a screened front entry which brings you into the Great room, a dining area with a bay window as another place to enjoy the water view. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets, laminate floors, granite tops, nice appliances and room enough for a breakfast table. The master bedroom has a queen size bed with a full bath and walk in closet with a view of the water out back. The guest area has a double bed with a full bath and a coat closet for extra storage. The living are has warm carpet and an extension space to use as an office or reading area where you will enjoy a large picture window with a view of the water. There is a 1 car garage, brick driveway and a couple full grown trees to shade the area. This lovely condo is sure to make you happy and comfortable especially outside in the wrap around screened lanai.