All apartments in Sun City Center
Find more places like 2011 FALL RIVER COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City Center, FL
/
2011 FALL RIVER COURT
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

2011 FALL RIVER COURT

2011 Fall River Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City Center
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2011 Fall River Court, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Kings Point Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Water front property is looking for long term tenant in an age restricted 55+ community to enjoy all that we have to offer. A Cape Cod floor plan features split bedrooms and two full baths with the living space in the middle for easy entertaining. The home has a screened front entry which brings you into the Great room, a dining area with a bay window as another place to enjoy the water view. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets, laminate floors, granite tops, nice appliances and room enough for a breakfast table. The master bedroom has a queen size bed with a full bath and walk in closet with a view of the water out back. The guest area has a double bed with a full bath and a coat closet for extra storage. The living are has warm carpet and an extension space to use as an office or reading area where you will enjoy a large picture window with a view of the water. There is a 1 car garage, brick driveway and a couple full grown trees to shade the area. This lovely condo is sure to make you happy and comfortable especially outside in the wrap around screened lanai.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 FALL RIVER COURT have any available units?
2011 FALL RIVER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 2011 FALL RIVER COURT have?
Some of 2011 FALL RIVER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2011 FALL RIVER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2011 FALL RIVER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 FALL RIVER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2011 FALL RIVER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 2011 FALL RIVER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2011 FALL RIVER COURT offers parking.
Does 2011 FALL RIVER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2011 FALL RIVER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 FALL RIVER COURT have a pool?
No, 2011 FALL RIVER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2011 FALL RIVER COURT have accessible units?
No, 2011 FALL RIVER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 FALL RIVER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2011 FALL RIVER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 FALL RIVER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2011 FALL RIVER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City Center 2 BedroomsSun City Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Sun City Center Apartments with GaragesSun City Center Apartments with Gyms
Sun City Center Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FL
Beacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa