2011 FALL RIVER COURT

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This Water front property is looking for long term tenant in an age restricted 55+ community to enjoy all that we have to offer. A Cape Cod floor plan features split bedrooms and two full baths with the living space in the middle for easy entertaining. The home has a screened front entry which brings you into the Great room, a dining area with a bay window as another place to enjoy the water view. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets, laminate floors, granite tops, nice appliances and room enough for a breakfast table. The master bedroom has a queen size bed with a full bath and walk in closet with a view of the water out back. The guest area has a double bed with a full bath and a coat closet for extra storage. The living are has warm carpet and an extension space to use as an office or reading area where you will enjoy a large picture window with a view of the water. There is a 1 car garage, brick driveway and a couple full grown trees to shade the area. This lovely condo is sure to make you happy and comfortable especially outside in the wrap around screened lanai.