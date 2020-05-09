All apartments in Sun City Center
Last updated May 9 2020

201 KINGS BOULEVARD

201 Kings Boulevard · (813) 760-5832
Location

201 Kings Boulevard, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Kings Point Condominiums

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
tennis court
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
tennis court
Great Opportunity to live in a premier recreation 55 plus community. All you need is a toothbrush and a suitcase! This completely furnished home has two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an open living area. The home also has a screened in Florida room. Kings Point is where your second car is a golf cart with state-of-the-art facilities, indoors and outdoor heated, fitness centers, computer labs, arts and crafts, tennis, and over 200 clubs and activities. Sorry no pets. Conveniently located to TAMPA, airports, hospitals, shopping, dining, beaches and sporting events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 KINGS BOULEVARD have any available units?
201 KINGS BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 KINGS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 201 KINGS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 KINGS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
201 KINGS BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 KINGS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 201 KINGS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 201 KINGS BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 201 KINGS BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 201 KINGS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 KINGS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 KINGS BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 201 KINGS BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 201 KINGS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 201 KINGS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 201 KINGS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 KINGS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 KINGS BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 KINGS BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
