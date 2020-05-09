201 KINGS BOULEVARD

Amenities

Great Opportunity to live in a premier recreation 55 plus community. All you need is a toothbrush and a suitcase! This completely furnished home has two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an open living area. The home also has a screened in Florida room. Kings Point is where your second car is a golf cart with state-of-the-art facilities, indoors and outdoor heated, fitness centers, computer labs, arts and crafts, tennis, and over 200 clubs and activities. Sorry no pets. Conveniently located to TAMPA, airports, hospitals, shopping, dining, beaches and sporting events.