1904 CANTERBURY LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Completely remodeled Cambridge Unit. You'll be the first into this spectacular rental that offers everything in terms of a great, updated home, location near all activities, tile for easy cleaning, and a patio/pad for your golf cart. And with this rental you get everything that Kings Point has to offer without any fees other than your rental - pools, pickleball, shows, 200 clubs, gated security, an ultra-modern gym, a beauty salon, and private massage facility, a restaurant, and bar- all on property. Enjoy the best that senior living has to offer.