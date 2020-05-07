All apartments in Sun City Center
1904 CANTERBURY LANE

1904 Canterbury Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1904 Canterbury Lane, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Kings Point Condominiums

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Completely remodeled Cambridge Unit. You'll be the first into this spectacular rental that offers everything in terms of a great, updated home, location near all activities, tile for easy cleaning, and a patio/pad for your golf cart. And with this rental you get everything that Kings Point has to offer without any fees other than your rental - pools, pickleball, shows, 200 clubs, gated security, an ultra-modern gym, a beauty salon, and private massage facility, a restaurant, and bar- all on property. Enjoy the best that senior living has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 CANTERBURY LANE have any available units?
1904 CANTERBURY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 1904 CANTERBURY LANE have?
Some of 1904 CANTERBURY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 CANTERBURY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1904 CANTERBURY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 CANTERBURY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1904 CANTERBURY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 1904 CANTERBURY LANE offer parking?
No, 1904 CANTERBURY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1904 CANTERBURY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1904 CANTERBURY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 CANTERBURY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1904 CANTERBURY LANE has a pool.
Does 1904 CANTERBURY LANE have accessible units?
No, 1904 CANTERBURY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 CANTERBURY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 CANTERBURY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 CANTERBURY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1904 CANTERBURY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
