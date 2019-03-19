All apartments in Sun City Center
Find more places like 1814 GRANVILLE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City Center, FL
/
1814 GRANVILLE LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 6:14 AM

1814 GRANVILLE LANE

1814 Granville Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City Center
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1814 Granville Lane, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Greenbriar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
tennis court
55+ Community FURNISHED PINEHURST model in Prestigeous GREENBRIAR SUB 2/2/2G SPOTLESS and CLASSIC DECOR * Split Large Bedroom Design * Enclosed Lanai + plus + SPACIOUS VAULTED SCREENED PATIO * Washer / Dryer in SCREENED Garage * Fabulous Living near : TENNIS, PICKLEBALL AND HORSESHOE COURTS as well as SOFTBALL DIAMOND with Bleachers. ALL of this is just a portion
of Sun City Center SOUTH CAMPUS recreation facilities. Our recreation facilities are available for your use - Owner pays for 1 occupant and tenant pays for 2nd occupant @ $ 288 per person per year. NEVER BORED HERE IN SCC - TOO BUSY !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 GRANVILLE LANE have any available units?
1814 GRANVILLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 1814 GRANVILLE LANE have?
Some of 1814 GRANVILLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1814 GRANVILLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1814 GRANVILLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 GRANVILLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1814 GRANVILLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 1814 GRANVILLE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1814 GRANVILLE LANE offers parking.
Does 1814 GRANVILLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1814 GRANVILLE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 GRANVILLE LANE have a pool?
No, 1814 GRANVILLE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1814 GRANVILLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 1814 GRANVILLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 GRANVILLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1814 GRANVILLE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1814 GRANVILLE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1814 GRANVILLE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Move Cross Country
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City Center 2 BedroomsSun City Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Sun City Center Apartments with GaragesSun City Center Apartments with Gyms
Sun City Center Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FL
Beacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa