1814 GRANVILLE LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage tennis court

55+ Community FURNISHED PINEHURST model in Prestigeous GREENBRIAR SUB 2/2/2G SPOTLESS and CLASSIC DECOR * Split Large Bedroom Design * Enclosed Lanai + plus + SPACIOUS VAULTED SCREENED PATIO * Washer / Dryer in SCREENED Garage * Fabulous Living near : TENNIS, PICKLEBALL AND HORSESHOE COURTS as well as SOFTBALL DIAMOND with Bleachers. ALL of this is just a portion

of Sun City Center SOUTH CAMPUS recreation facilities. Our recreation facilities are available for your use - Owner pays for 1 occupant and tenant pays for 2nd occupant @ $ 288 per person per year. NEVER BORED HERE IN SCC - TOO BUSY !