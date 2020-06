16219 CAPE CORAL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system basketball court bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool pool table internet access tennis court

DECORATOR FURNISHED WITH BEAUTIFUL FURNITURE, 2 BEDROOMS , DEN/OFFICE, GREAT ROOM, DINING ROOM, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH COFFERED CEILINGS, LARGE EXTENDED WRAP AROUND LANAI WITH MAGNIFICENT VIEW OF THE LAKE. THIS HOME WAS A STAY & PLAY HOME FOR THE BUILDER , CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT EXCEPT FOR BRAND NEW CARPETING IN 2 BEDROOMS. BEAUTIFUL WINDOW TREATMENTS. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM CABINETS AND STONE COUNTER TOPS ALONG WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.THE BASIC CABLE TV, 2 BOXES, INTERNET & ALARM SYSTEM ARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. THE BEST PART IS THAT THE HOME IS IN "VALENCIA LAKES" WITH ITS OVER 40,000 S.F. OF CLUBHOUSE INCLUDING A 5000 S.F. FITNESS CENTER WITH ALL STATE OF THE ART EQUIPMENT, SEPARATE AEROBICS ROOMS WITH LOADS OF CLASSES, BILLIARDS ROOM, CARD ROOMS, PICKLE BALL COURTS, BOCCE BALL, HALF-COURT BASKETBALL,HORSESHOE PITS, SHUFFLEBOARD, HAR-TRU TENNIS COURTS,RESORT STYLE SWIMMING POOL, RESISTANCE POOL, LAP POOL AND LOADS OF OTHER AMENITIES FOR THE ACTIVE ADULT. THERE IS A BISTRO FOR BREAKFAST, LUNCH & SOME DINNERS. THIS IS DEFINITELY "THE PLACE TO BE" AND THS HOME IS A DEFINITE "MUST SEE".