All apartments in Sun City Center
Find more places like 16116 CEDAR KEY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City Center, FL
/
16116 CEDAR KEY DRIVE
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:10 AM

16116 CEDAR KEY DRIVE

16116 Cedar Key Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City Center
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

16116 Cedar Key Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33598

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
pool
shuffle board
garage
tennis court
This beauitful "FLORENCE MODEL", almost new with water views is available for rental now. You can enjoy the privacy and wild life right in your own back yard. As you enter the foyer you can see the fabulous view out the large slider going to the Patio. This home is almost new
built in 2015 with ceramic tile floors throughout the home, no carpeting. The dining room is open to the kitchen and family room and is great for entertaining. The den has double doors and you can use it as an extra bedroom if needed. There is a very large guest bedroom with bay windows and the guest bath is right next door. The guest bath has upgraded wood cabinets and tiled tub/shower. The kitchen is large with a spacious breakfast room overlooking the beautiful lake, plenty of cabinets. The master bedroom has bay windows and 2 walk in closets and the master bath has a huge tiled shower. This home is in VALENCIA LAKES with its over 40,000 s.f. clubhouse that has 3 swimming pool, tennis, bocce, pickelball, all kinds of clubs, shuffleboard, 5000 s. f . work out room with all the up to date machines, a bistro for breakfast, lunch and some dinners and loads of other activities for the active adult. This is the "PLACE TO BE" and this home is a 'MUST SEE"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16116 CEDAR KEY DRIVE have any available units?
16116 CEDAR KEY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 16116 CEDAR KEY DRIVE have?
Some of 16116 CEDAR KEY DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16116 CEDAR KEY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16116 CEDAR KEY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16116 CEDAR KEY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16116 CEDAR KEY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 16116 CEDAR KEY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16116 CEDAR KEY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16116 CEDAR KEY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16116 CEDAR KEY DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16116 CEDAR KEY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16116 CEDAR KEY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16116 CEDAR KEY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16116 CEDAR KEY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16116 CEDAR KEY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16116 CEDAR KEY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16116 CEDAR KEY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16116 CEDAR KEY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City Center 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSun City Center 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Sun City Center Apartments with GaragesSun City Center Apartments with Gyms
Sun City Center Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLongboat Key, FLLaurel, FL
Beacon Square, FLPasadena Hills, FLRedington Shores, FLMadeira Beach, FLTierra Verde, FLPalmetto, FLBayshore Gardens, FLBayonet Point, FLBloomingdale, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa