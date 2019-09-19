16116 CEDAR KEY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse parking pool shuffle board garage tennis court

This beauitful "FLORENCE MODEL", almost new with water views is available for rental now. You can enjoy the privacy and wild life right in your own back yard. As you enter the foyer you can see the fabulous view out the large slider going to the Patio. This home is almost new

built in 2015 with ceramic tile floors throughout the home, no carpeting. The dining room is open to the kitchen and family room and is great for entertaining. The den has double doors and you can use it as an extra bedroom if needed. There is a very large guest bedroom with bay windows and the guest bath is right next door. The guest bath has upgraded wood cabinets and tiled tub/shower. The kitchen is large with a spacious breakfast room overlooking the beautiful lake, plenty of cabinets. The master bedroom has bay windows and 2 walk in closets and the master bath has a huge tiled shower. This home is in VALENCIA LAKES with its over 40,000 s.f. clubhouse that has 3 swimming pool, tennis, bocce, pickelball, all kinds of clubs, shuffleboard, 5000 s. f . work out room with all the up to date machines, a bistro for breakfast, lunch and some dinners and loads of other activities for the active adult. This is the "PLACE TO BE" and this home is a 'MUST SEE"