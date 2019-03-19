15938 COBBLE MILL DRIVE

Amenities

Here is your chance to live in a 55+ Resort style community in a beautiful home. This expanded Capri is one of a kind with a 380 sq ft Florida Room. Meticulously maintained. The Front Entry Double Glass Decorative Doors are enclosed in by a screen entry with ceiling fan. The foyer features an over 12’ Tray Ceiling, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Den with Custom Transom Window above Glass French Door Entry, wood floors and shutters. The Florida room features Porcelain Tile on Waterfall, 48” Wall Mounted Bar with Glass & Lighting, and 8 Dual Pane Tip Out Windows overlooking a beautiful pond. 5” Custom Crown Molding and 5.25” Baseboards throughout. Decorative Ceiling Accents Highlight the Dinette, Formal Dining & Great Room. Stunning Designer Light Fixtures & Ceiling Fans. Upgraded Cabinets with Soft Close Drawers in Kitchen & Baths. Stainless-Steel Samsung Appliances; French Door Fridge, Convection Micro & Slide In Range. Living Areas Feature Upgraded Porcelain Tile on Diagonal and Upgraded Carpet Padding in Bedrooms. Upgraded Faucets and granite. 50 Gallon Water Heater has Circulation Pump for Instant Hot Water. The community offers Amenities Galore! 24 Hour Fitness, Pools & Spa, Saunas, Bistro, Social Hall, Poker Room, Billiards Room, Game Rooms, walking paths and So Much More! This home is available for 7 to 11 months for lease. A perfect opportunity for someone that needs a rental while they are having a house built or getting to know the area.