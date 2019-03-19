All apartments in Sun City Center
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15938 COBBLE MILL DRIVE

15938 Cobble Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15938 Cobble Mill Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33598

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
Here is your chance to live in a 55+ Resort style community in a beautiful home. This expanded Capri is one of a kind with a 380 sq ft Florida Room. Meticulously maintained. The Front Entry Double Glass Decorative Doors are enclosed in by a screen entry with ceiling fan. The foyer features an over 12’ Tray Ceiling, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Den with Custom Transom Window above Glass French Door Entry, wood floors and shutters. The Florida room features Porcelain Tile on Waterfall, 48” Wall Mounted Bar with Glass & Lighting, and 8 Dual Pane Tip Out Windows overlooking a beautiful pond. 5” Custom Crown Molding and 5.25” Baseboards throughout. Decorative Ceiling Accents Highlight the Dinette, Formal Dining & Great Room. Stunning Designer Light Fixtures & Ceiling Fans. Upgraded Cabinets with Soft Close Drawers in Kitchen & Baths. Stainless-Steel Samsung Appliances; French Door Fridge, Convection Micro & Slide In Range. Living Areas Feature Upgraded Porcelain Tile on Diagonal and Upgraded Carpet Padding in Bedrooms. Upgraded Faucets and granite. 50 Gallon Water Heater has Circulation Pump for Instant Hot Water. The community offers Amenities Galore! 24 Hour Fitness, Pools & Spa, Saunas, Bistro, Social Hall, Poker Room, Billiards Room, Game Rooms, walking paths and So Much More! This home is available for 7 to 11 months for lease. A perfect opportunity for someone that needs a rental while they are having a house built or getting to know the area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15938 COBBLE MILL DRIVE have any available units?
15938 COBBLE MILL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 15938 COBBLE MILL DRIVE have?
Some of 15938 COBBLE MILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15938 COBBLE MILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15938 COBBLE MILL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15938 COBBLE MILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15938 COBBLE MILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 15938 COBBLE MILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15938 COBBLE MILL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15938 COBBLE MILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15938 COBBLE MILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15938 COBBLE MILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15938 COBBLE MILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15938 COBBLE MILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15938 COBBLE MILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15938 COBBLE MILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15938 COBBLE MILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15938 COBBLE MILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15938 COBBLE MILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
