15740 CRYSTAL WATERS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym parking pool garage sauna tennis court

BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM (1 BEDROOM CAN BE USED AS OFFICE/DEN) 2 BATH, LARGE GREAT ROOM , DINING AREA, KITCHEN WITH

LARGE DINETTE AREA WITH BAY WINDOWS, 2 CAR GARAGE. TILE FLOORS EVERYWHERE EXCEPT DEN & MASTER BEDROOM HAVE WOOD FLOORS & CARPET IN GUEST BEDROOM. THE BEST IS THAT IT IS IN VALENCIA LAKES WITH ITS OVER 40,000 S.F. CLUBHOUSE WHICH FEATURES A 5000 S.F. FITNESS CENTER, 3 POOLS, STEAM ROOMS, SAUNA , MASSAGE ROOMS, CARD ROOMS, HAR-TRU TENNIS COURTS,

PICKLE BALL, BOCCI BALL, HORSESHOES, SHUFFLEBOARD, PING PONG, NUMEROUS CLUBS & LOADS OF AMENITIES FOR THE ACTIVE ADULT. THERE IS A BISTRO FOR BREAKFAST , LUNCH & SOME DINNERS . THIS IS DEFINITELY THE "PLACE TO BE" AND THIS HOME IS A DEFINITE

"MUST SEE".