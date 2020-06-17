15530 Long Cypress Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities

Annual. Available July 1. Unfurnished.



Very spacious 2 story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house with a view of the gorgeous pond! Over 2700sf living, kitchen with plenty of storage overlooking the living area, carpet in living room and bedrooms with tile in wet areas.



MOVE-IN FEE: 1st & security deposit. $50 app fee per adult to 365PM

LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year

HOA: Yes, $50 app fee, approval process. No Commercial vehicles, boats, trailers etc.

PETS: Dog OK- up to 30#, cat OK. Breed restrictions apply. 2 pet max. Pet fee. $250 pet fee per pet.

Included in rent: None. Washer/dryer for convenience only.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Schedule showing online through tenant turner prior to applying.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application guidelines)

Hit Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the application fee



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

Admin Fee $50.00



APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days for most applications



LEASING AGENT: 365 Property Management



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Tenant must abide by all rules and regulations of the HOA.