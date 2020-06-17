All apartments in Sun City Center
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:40 PM

15530 Long Cypress Drive

15530 Long Cypress Drive · (941) 613-4035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15530 Long Cypress Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2754 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Annual. Available July 1. Unfurnished.

Very spacious 2 story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath house with a view of the gorgeous pond! Over 2700sf living, kitchen with plenty of storage overlooking the living area, carpet in living room and bedrooms with tile in wet areas.

MOVE-IN FEE: 1st & security deposit. $50 app fee per adult to 365PM
LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year
HOA: Yes, $50 app fee, approval process. No Commercial vehicles, boats, trailers etc.
PETS: Dog OK- up to 30#, cat OK. Breed restrictions apply. 2 pet max. Pet fee. $250 pet fee per pet.
Included in rent: None. Washer/dryer for convenience only.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Schedule showing online through tenant turner prior to applying.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application guidelines)
Hit Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the application fee

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
Admin Fee $50.00

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days for most applications

LEASING AGENT: 365 Property Management

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.* Tenant must abide by all rules and regulations of the HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15530 Long Cypress Drive have any available units?
15530 Long Cypress Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15530 Long Cypress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15530 Long Cypress Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15530 Long Cypress Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15530 Long Cypress Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 15530 Long Cypress Drive offer parking?
No, 15530 Long Cypress Drive does not offer parking.
Does 15530 Long Cypress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15530 Long Cypress Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15530 Long Cypress Drive have a pool?
No, 15530 Long Cypress Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15530 Long Cypress Drive have accessible units?
No, 15530 Long Cypress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15530 Long Cypress Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15530 Long Cypress Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15530 Long Cypress Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15530 Long Cypress Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
