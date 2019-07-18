15514 Bawtree Gate Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful one story 1,936 sq. ft. home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two car garage. Complete kitchen appliance package, including a 25 cu ft. side by side refrigerator with in- door water and ice dispenser, electric range, built in dishwasher and built in microwave, ceramic tile floors in foyer, kitchen, extended living areas, laundry room and all baths, 2 designer blinds, washer and dryer, and a programmable thermostat.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/15514-bawtree-gate-ln-sun-city-center-fl-33573-usa/6ec34e45-bdd8-4950-8ac4-98e0f038ff90



