Sun City Center, FL
15514 Bawtree Gate Lane
15514 Bawtree Gate Lane

15514 Bawtree Gate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15514 Bawtree Gate Lane, Sun City Center, FL 33573

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful one story 1,936 sq. ft. home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two car garage. Complete kitchen appliance package, including a 25 cu ft. side by side refrigerator with in- door water and ice dispenser, electric range, built in dishwasher and built in microwave, ceramic tile floors in foyer, kitchen, extended living areas, laundry room and all baths, 2 designer blinds, washer and dryer, and a programmable thermostat.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/15514-bawtree-gate-ln-sun-city-center-fl-33573-usa/6ec34e45-bdd8-4950-8ac4-98e0f038ff90

(RLNE5022363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15514 Bawtree Gate Lane have any available units?
15514 Bawtree Gate Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 15514 Bawtree Gate Lane have?
Some of 15514 Bawtree Gate Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15514 Bawtree Gate Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15514 Bawtree Gate Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15514 Bawtree Gate Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 15514 Bawtree Gate Lane is pet friendly.
Does 15514 Bawtree Gate Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15514 Bawtree Gate Lane offers parking.
Does 15514 Bawtree Gate Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15514 Bawtree Gate Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15514 Bawtree Gate Lane have a pool?
No, 15514 Bawtree Gate Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15514 Bawtree Gate Lane have accessible units?
No, 15514 Bawtree Gate Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15514 Bawtree Gate Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15514 Bawtree Gate Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15514 Bawtree Gate Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15514 Bawtree Gate Lane has units with air conditioning.
