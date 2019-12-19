1550 COUNCIL DRIVE

Amenities

WOW! Beautifully remodeled single family home, walking distance to the Sun City Center Plaza & all the fabulous amenities. Turn-key furnished, all you'll need is your toothbrush to start enjoying sunny Florida. The bonus room has a pullout sofa that can act as a second bedroom. SCC IS A 55 PLUS COMMUNITY. $2,000 Jan-March, $1,500 April, $1,050 May. Available for annual rental at $1,050 per month in May. Sun City Center is one of Florida’s most affordable active living senior communities with an exceptional range of recreational and social amenities. Residents enjoy the year-round, outdoor life style that Florida offers. Minutes from world class beaches and Disney World with 3 heated pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, arts & crafts building, two multi-million dollar club houses, state-of-the-art medical facilities. shopping, golf, 200 social and sports clubs and endless entertainment resources all accessible by golf cart.