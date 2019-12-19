All apartments in Sun City Center
1550 COUNCIL DRIVE

1550 Council Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1550 Council Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Coronado Court

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
WOW! Beautifully remodeled single family home, walking distance to the Sun City Center Plaza & all the fabulous amenities. Turn-key furnished, all you'll need is your toothbrush to start enjoying sunny Florida. The bonus room has a pullout sofa that can act as a second bedroom. SCC IS A 55 PLUS COMMUNITY. $2,000 Jan-March, $1,500 April, $1,050 May. Available for annual rental at $1,050 per month in May. Sun City Center is one of Florida’s most affordable active living senior communities with an exceptional range of recreational and social amenities. Residents enjoy the year-round, outdoor life style that Florida offers. Minutes from world class beaches and Disney World with 3 heated pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, arts & crafts building, two multi-million dollar club houses, state-of-the-art medical facilities. shopping, golf, 200 social and sports clubs and endless entertainment resources all accessible by golf cart.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 COUNCIL DRIVE have any available units?
1550 COUNCIL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 1550 COUNCIL DRIVE have?
Some of 1550 COUNCIL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 COUNCIL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1550 COUNCIL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 COUNCIL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1550 COUNCIL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 1550 COUNCIL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1550 COUNCIL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1550 COUNCIL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1550 COUNCIL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 COUNCIL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1550 COUNCIL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1550 COUNCIL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1550 COUNCIL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 COUNCIL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1550 COUNCIL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1550 COUNCIL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1550 COUNCIL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

