1528 COUNCIL DRIVE

55+ Community T-1 /1 Carport FURNISHED CLOSE TO RECREATIONAL FACILITIES : LIBRARY, POOLS indoor/Outdoor, CRAFT ROOMS with appropriate machines/tools, POOL Tables, FITNESS CENTER - All Machines / weights, Carpentry, Carvers, etc., etc., YOU Pay RENT, ELECTRIC, Cable/Internet , if desired, 1 Recreation Card provided - you pay for additional occupants @ $ 288./ year. Wifi - Computer Club

Located at North Campus - Sun City Center Community Assn. Master Bedroom 10x15 with good closet space, Bath has 5 FT WALK-IN

SHOWER - NO Tub, NEW Kitchen Cabinets , private location , Screen porch. Washer / Dryer in separate wash room off screen porch.