1528 COUNCIL DRIVE
Last updated July 14 2019 at 2:35 AM

1528 COUNCIL DRIVE

1528 Council Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1528 Council Drive, Sun City Center, FL 33573

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
pool table
internet access
55+ Community T-1 /1 Carport FURNISHED CLOSE TO RECREATIONAL FACILITIES : LIBRARY, POOLS indoor/Outdoor, CRAFT ROOMS with appropriate machines/tools, POOL Tables, FITNESS CENTER - All Machines / weights, Carpentry, Carvers, etc., etc., YOU Pay RENT, ELECTRIC, Cable/Internet , if desired, 1 Recreation Card provided - you pay for additional occupants @ $ 288./ year. Wifi - Computer Club
Located at North Campus - Sun City Center Community Assn. Master Bedroom 10x15 with good closet space, Bath has 5 FT WALK-IN
SHOWER - NO Tub, NEW Kitchen Cabinets , private location , Screen porch. Washer / Dryer in separate wash room off screen porch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 COUNCIL DRIVE have any available units?
1528 COUNCIL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 1528 COUNCIL DRIVE have?
Some of 1528 COUNCIL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 COUNCIL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1528 COUNCIL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 COUNCIL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1528 COUNCIL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 1528 COUNCIL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1528 COUNCIL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1528 COUNCIL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1528 COUNCIL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 COUNCIL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1528 COUNCIL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1528 COUNCIL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1528 COUNCIL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 COUNCIL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 COUNCIL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1528 COUNCIL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1528 COUNCIL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
