All apartments in Sun City Center
Find more places like 14320 ROMEO BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City Center, FL
/
14320 ROMEO BOULEVARD
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:05 PM

14320 ROMEO BOULEVARD

14320 Romeo Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City Center
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14320 Romeo Blvd, Sun City Center, FL 33598

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
SOME RENTAL HOMES ARE CARED FOR MORE THAN OTHERS. Just like this 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage home that is tastefully designed and upgraded. This home was built in 2017 and has all tile floors in common areas and master bedroom, carpet in the other bedrooms. The kitchen features upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops, and there is natural lights through out the home. Mirabella community offers well maintained streets for your outdoor activities and the community pool is right around the corner. This location is close to shopping, restaurants, beaches, and easy commute to Tampa downtown, MacDill AFB and Tampa International Airport. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14320 ROMEO BOULEVARD have any available units?
14320 ROMEO BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 14320 ROMEO BOULEVARD have?
Some of 14320 ROMEO BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14320 ROMEO BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
14320 ROMEO BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14320 ROMEO BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 14320 ROMEO BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 14320 ROMEO BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 14320 ROMEO BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 14320 ROMEO BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14320 ROMEO BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14320 ROMEO BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 14320 ROMEO BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 14320 ROMEO BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 14320 ROMEO BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 14320 ROMEO BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14320 ROMEO BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14320 ROMEO BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14320 ROMEO BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Sun City Center 2 BedroomsSun City Center 3 Bedrooms
Sun City Center Apartments with ParkingSun City Center Dog Friendly Apartments
Sun City Center Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FL
Riverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLLutz, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa