14320 ROMEO BOULEVARD

SOME RENTAL HOMES ARE CARED FOR MORE THAN OTHERS. Just like this 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage home that is tastefully designed and upgraded. This home was built in 2017 and has all tile floors in common areas and master bedroom, carpet in the other bedrooms. The kitchen features upgraded cabinets and granite counter tops, and there is natural lights through out the home. Mirabella community offers well maintained streets for your outdoor activities and the community pool is right around the corner. This location is close to shopping, restaurants, beaches, and easy commute to Tampa downtown, MacDill AFB and Tampa International Airport. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).