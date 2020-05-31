All apartments in Sun City Center
1301 WARWICK COURT

1301 Warwick Court · No Longer Available
Sun City Center
3 Bedrooms
Furnished Apartments
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

1301 Warwick Court, Sun City Center, FL 33573
Kings Inn

Amenities

gym
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Beautifully, turn-key furnished. Just bring your toothbrush and move right into this fabulous home. Come see this home today, before it's too late. Sun City Center is one of Florida’s most affordable active living senior communities, with an exceptional range of recreational and social amenities. Minutes from an assortment of world class beaches and Disney World, with 3 heated pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, sports complex, arts & crafts building, two multi-million dollar club houses, the very best medical facilities, shopping, 6 golf courses, 200 social and sports clubs and endless entertainment resources all accessible by golf cart. With 350 days of sunshine every year and near perfect weather year round Sun City Center is one of Florida's most desired locations, it's an amazing place to live!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 WARWICK COURT have any available units?
1301 WARWICK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 1301 WARWICK COURT have?
Some of 1301 WARWICK COURT's amenities include gym, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 WARWICK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1301 WARWICK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 WARWICK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1301 WARWICK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City Center.
Does 1301 WARWICK COURT offer parking?
No, 1301 WARWICK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1301 WARWICK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 WARWICK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 WARWICK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1301 WARWICK COURT has a pool.
Does 1301 WARWICK COURT have accessible units?
No, 1301 WARWICK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 WARWICK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 WARWICK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 WARWICK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 WARWICK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

