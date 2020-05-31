1301 WARWICK COURT

Amenities

Beautifully, turn-key furnished. Just bring your toothbrush and move right into this fabulous home. Come see this home today, before it's too late. Sun City Center is one of Florida’s most affordable active living senior communities, with an exceptional range of recreational and social amenities. Minutes from an assortment of world class beaches and Disney World, with 3 heated pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, sports complex, arts & crafts building, two multi-million dollar club houses, the very best medical facilities, shopping, 6 golf courses, 200 social and sports clubs and endless entertainment resources all accessible by golf cart. With 350 days of sunshine every year and near perfect weather year round Sun City Center is one of Florida's most desired locations, it's an amazing place to live!