Sun City Center, FL
10614 Aldo Moro Drive
Last updated May 19 2019 at 9:24 AM

10614 Aldo Moro Drive

10614 Aldo Moro Dr
Sun City Center
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

10614 Aldo Moro Dr, Sun City Center, FL 33598

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
New Home 4B/2B/2CG - Off of 301, easy commute to Brandon, Tampa Expressway. Brand New Construction Mirabella Subdivision. 4 bed/2 bath/ 2 Car Garage - Open Patio with Lake View. . Inside Utility room with W/D hook up. Open floor plan with combined Kitchen-Great room. Split Floor Plan - Large Master Bedroom. Tile in main living area. Carpet in Bedrooms. Microwave, Range, Side by Side Refrigerator. Dishwasher, Disposal. No Fence, Pets Ok with Fee. Call 727-687-3077 for more information.

(RLNE3296057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10614 Aldo Moro Drive have any available units?
10614 Aldo Moro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City Center, FL.
What amenities does 10614 Aldo Moro Drive have?
Some of 10614 Aldo Moro Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10614 Aldo Moro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10614 Aldo Moro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10614 Aldo Moro Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10614 Aldo Moro Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10614 Aldo Moro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10614 Aldo Moro Drive offers parking.
Does 10614 Aldo Moro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10614 Aldo Moro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10614 Aldo Moro Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10614 Aldo Moro Drive has a pool.
Does 10614 Aldo Moro Drive have accessible units?
No, 10614 Aldo Moro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10614 Aldo Moro Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10614 Aldo Moro Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10614 Aldo Moro Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10614 Aldo Moro Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
