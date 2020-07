Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan internet access range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

55+ Community * WATER VIEW* TWINTREE 2G * Unfurnished * * 2/2/2G Split bedroom design with Large living room which works well for BIG TV s. Washer / Dryer is off kitchen in sizable utility under heat n air. Good amount of kitchen counter space and 12x20 leveled up lanai with glass sliders for panoramic views along with 2 heat/air ducts for comfort. Tenant pays $ 1500 security deposit, 1300 monthly rent PLUS utilities : water, electric and cable/internet , if desired.