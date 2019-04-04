10131 Geese Trail Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool playground basketball court

Why build when you can have this home move in ready NOW! This one-story single family home features an open concept house. The kitchen is located in between the living area and dining room overlooking the covered lanai. It includes ALL of your appliances, refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, microwave, washer and dryer. The owner's suite is at the back of the home for privacy and it has an en-suite bathroom without any rear neighbors!!! Two additional bedrooms share a second bathroom. It has a separate laundry room equipped with washer and dryer. Many amenities, including community pool, club house, splash area, playground and basketball courts. They even thought about your fury friends with walking trails and doggy parks. Do not miss the chance to own this home! Schedule your showing today!



