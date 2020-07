Amenities

55+ Community "SUMMER RENTAL" DW model 3/2/1G THIS SPACIOUS, WELL LOCATED, "GARDEN APARTMENT FEEL" HOME IS RATHER UNIQUE IN THAT IT IS WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE. THIS IS AN IDEAL HOME FOR TEMPORARY INVESTIGATION OF OUR FACILITIES TO SEE IF THEY FIT YOUR DESIRED RETIREMENT LIFESTYLE . MBR QUEEN BR 2 QUEEN BR 3 TWINS 1 FLAT SCREEN TV. TRY IT - YOU MIGHT LIKE OUR TOWN AS SO MANY DO. THE ACTIVITIES ARE NUMEROUS AND E-Z TO ASSIMILATE WITHIN THE GROUP - WHICHEVER IT MAY BE.