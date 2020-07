Amenities

Nicely updated Devon floor plan for rent in Castle Pines. This 3BR/2.5BA/1CG home is being offered fully furnished/turnkey. Special features include beautifully updated kitchen, tile throughout the main living areas, flat screen TVs and view of the preserve. Enjoy sunsets from the screened & covered lanai. Walking distance to Castle Pines community pool. Sorry no pets, no smoking. Call today to view this great opportunity.