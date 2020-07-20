881 W American Eagle Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed online portal pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Johns Creek! - **AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**



Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Johns Creek! This beautiful home boasts close to 2,400 sq. ft. of living space and has brand new carpet throughout! Upon entering the home you have a separate formal dining and formal living room. Spacious kitchen with black appliances and breakfast nook. Nice size master bedroom with two closets. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Nice size fenced in backyard with beautiful lake view!! Washer/dryer connections only.



Tenant is responsible for lawncare.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5zdNPksNpds&mls=1



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE4851741)