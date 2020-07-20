All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

881 W American Eagle Dr

881 West American Eagle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

881 West American Eagle Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32092

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
online portal
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
online portal
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Johns Creek! - **AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN**

Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Johns Creek! This beautiful home boasts close to 2,400 sq. ft. of living space and has brand new carpet throughout! Upon entering the home you have a separate formal dining and formal living room. Spacious kitchen with black appliances and breakfast nook. Nice size master bedroom with two closets. Master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. Nice size fenced in backyard with beautiful lake view!! Washer/dryer connections only.

Tenant is responsible for lawncare.

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.
Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=5zdNPksNpds&mls=1

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE4851741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 881 W American Eagle Dr have any available units?
881 W American Eagle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 881 W American Eagle Dr have?
Some of 881 W American Eagle Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and online portal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 881 W American Eagle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
881 W American Eagle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 881 W American Eagle Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 881 W American Eagle Dr is pet friendly.
Does 881 W American Eagle Dr offer parking?
No, 881 W American Eagle Dr does not offer parking.
Does 881 W American Eagle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 881 W American Eagle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 881 W American Eagle Dr have a pool?
No, 881 W American Eagle Dr does not have a pool.
Does 881 W American Eagle Dr have accessible units?
No, 881 W American Eagle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 881 W American Eagle Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 881 W American Eagle Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 881 W American Eagle Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 881 W American Eagle Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
