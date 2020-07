Amenities

2 Bedroom,2 Bath,3rd Floor Florida Club Condo This Located On The Royal St Augustine Golf Course. Split Floor Plan Offers 2 Master Suites. Beautiful Clubhouse At The Main Entrance W/Wet Bar & Billiards Room And Directly Behind Is The Pool And Hot Tub,That Is Gated For Your Privacy. This Complex Is Perfectly Situated In-between I-95 And Downtown St. Augustine. Call,Text Or Email Eric Beardsley For More Information. 904-599-3644 Or Ericbeardsleyrealty@gmail.com $50 Application Fee.