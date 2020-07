535 FLORIDA CLUB BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

GROUND UNIT JUST REDUCED! LIKE NEW CONDO FULLY REMODELED TO SPOIL THE BEST! ***ALL UTILITIES & AMENITIES INCLUSIVE WITH LEASE*** THIS GORGEOUS 2BR/2BA EXECUTIVE SUITE HAS A COVERED PATIO...NEW FURNITURE & TVS. SO CLOSE TO EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR DAILY BIZ & FUN! CLOSE TO INTERSTATE 95 JUMP ON TO JAX IN 25 MIN TO DAYTONA IN 30 MIN, ORLANDO 1.5 HR & OUR FAMOUS OLDEST CITY IN 5! CLOSE TO OUTLET MALLS TO FISHING & BOATING! GOLFING IS AVAILABLE RIGHT OUT YOUR PATIO WITH POND VIEW. POOL, JACUZZI & GYM IS ALL YOURS TO LIVE RICH! SO RELAX!!! JUST PAY THE RENT & GO LIVE! TOTALLY NEW FLOORS, DOORS, BARN DOOR TO MASTER, ALL NEW WHITE CABINETS, SS APPLIANCES, NEW W/D. WAIT TILL YOU SEE THE STYLISH TILE, NEW PLUMBING & VANITIES. $1400 IF YOU PAY OWN UTILITIES!