St. Johns County, FL
3109 E Banister Rd
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

3109 E Banister Rd

3109 East Banister Road · No Longer Available
Location

3109 East Banister Road, St. Johns County, FL 32092

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
tennis court
3109 E Banister Rd Available 07/11/20 Beautiful St. Johns County Executive Home - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BY TENANTS AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19. HOME MAY BE VIEWED IN PERSON AFTER AN APPLICATION IS SUBMITTED AND APPROVED. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.

- AVAILABLE JULY 11, 2020
- 1 SMALL DOG ALLOWED (UNDER 30 POUNDS)
- LAWN CARE INCLUDED

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.com/e/Pb0BcwFAYEc/e?hidehotspotlabels=true

This beautiful executive home located in the South Hampton Golf & Country Club community features a huge upstairs bonus room/4th bedroom w/full bathroom, formal living & dining rooms, large family room w/ gas fireplace, spacious eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast bar & solid surface countertops, large master suite w/sitting room, huge walk-in closet & garden bathroom, covered porch & much more!

The South Hampton community features a semi-private golf course, tennis courts, swimming pool & much more!

This home is zoned for the following St. Johns County schools:
Elementary School Zone: Timberlin Creek
Middle School Zone: Switzerland Point
High School Zone: Bartram Trail

*Application fee = $40 per adult.
*Lease Prep Fee = $40

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4365394)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

