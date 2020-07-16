Amenities
3109 E Banister Rd Available 07/11/20 Beautiful St. Johns County Executive Home - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BY TENANTS AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19. HOME MAY BE VIEWED IN PERSON AFTER AN APPLICATION IS SUBMITTED AND APPROVED. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.
- AVAILABLE JULY 11, 2020
- 1 SMALL DOG ALLOWED (UNDER 30 POUNDS)
- LAWN CARE INCLUDED
VIRTUAL TOUR: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.com/e/Pb0BcwFAYEc/e?hidehotspotlabels=true
This beautiful executive home located in the South Hampton Golf & Country Club community features a huge upstairs bonus room/4th bedroom w/full bathroom, formal living & dining rooms, large family room w/ gas fireplace, spacious eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast bar & solid surface countertops, large master suite w/sitting room, huge walk-in closet & garden bathroom, covered porch & much more!
The South Hampton community features a semi-private golf course, tennis courts, swimming pool & much more!
This home is zoned for the following St. Johns County schools:
Elementary School Zone: Timberlin Creek
Middle School Zone: Switzerland Point
High School Zone: Bartram Trail
*Application fee = $40 per adult.
*Lease Prep Fee = $40
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4365394)