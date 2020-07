264 SCRUB JAY DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

THIS MOVE IN READY HOME FEATURES A BRAND NEW EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE, TILE BACK SPLASH AND BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. ALL BATHROOMS HAVE BEEN REMODELED WITH GRANITE TOPS. THE EAT IN KITCHEN OPENS TO THE SPACIOUS DINING/LIVING ROOM AND A HALF BATH. UPSTAIRS PROVIDES AN OVER SIZED MASTER SUITE WITH TWO LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS. BEDROOM TWO IS ALMOST AS LARGE AS THE MASTER. NO NEED TO WORRY ABOUT THIS HOME, IT COMES WITH ALL NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES PLUS A WASHER AND DRYER. SIT BACK AND RELAX ON YOUR PATIO AND ENJOY THE WATER VIEW.