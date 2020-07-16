All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:21 PM

199 GREEN PALM CT

199 Green Palm Court · (904) 534-1277
Location

199 Green Palm Court, St. Johns County, FL 32086

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1714 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Nearly new home just minutes from downtown St Augustine and Crescent Beach available now! This spacious open plan offers open kitchen with California island, stainless appliances, and comes with washer and dryer. Nice homesite with good space between homes and beautiful lake view. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Owner is working with a professional landscaper to revive lawn. Small well trained dogs will be considered with owner's approval. No dogs over 15 lbs, no cats. Beware of rental scams, property is currently tenant occupied and not listed on Craigslist.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 199 GREEN PALM CT have any available units?
199 GREEN PALM CT has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 199 GREEN PALM CT have?
Some of 199 GREEN PALM CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 199 GREEN PALM CT currently offering any rent specials?
199 GREEN PALM CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 GREEN PALM CT pet-friendly?
No, 199 GREEN PALM CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 199 GREEN PALM CT offer parking?
Yes, 199 GREEN PALM CT offers parking.
Does 199 GREEN PALM CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 199 GREEN PALM CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 GREEN PALM CT have a pool?
Yes, 199 GREEN PALM CT has a pool.
Does 199 GREEN PALM CT have accessible units?
No, 199 GREEN PALM CT does not have accessible units.
Does 199 GREEN PALM CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 199 GREEN PALM CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 199 GREEN PALM CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 199 GREEN PALM CT does not have units with air conditioning.
