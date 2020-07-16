199 GREEN PALM CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Nearly new home just minutes from downtown St Augustine and Crescent Beach available now! This spacious open plan offers open kitchen with California island, stainless appliances, and comes with washer and dryer. Nice homesite with good space between homes and beautiful lake view. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Owner is working with a professional landscaper to revive lawn. Small well trained dogs will be considered with owner's approval. No dogs over 15 lbs, no cats. Beware of rental scams, property is currently tenant occupied and not listed on Craigslist.