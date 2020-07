Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1 Bedroom,1 Bath Apartment Close To Town! Water Is Included In The Rent. This Unit Is A Part Of A Duplex And Offers 1 Bedroom,Living Area,Full Kitchen,Bathroom And Laundry Room. Off-street Parking With A Driveway On Covino Ave. Great Location,Just 5 Minutes From Town And Easy Access To I-95. To Move In: First Month $950,Last Month $950,Security Deposit $900. Background And Credit Check Required. $100 App Fee Per Adult. Available 4/19 For Move In.