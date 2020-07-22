141 S Twin Maple Road

Amenities

AVAILABLE MAY 7TH! Welcome home to Sunny Twin Lakes! desirably located within a quiet development just a short jaunt to the Interstate. You can zip up to Jacksonville or head to Historic Downtown St. Augustine. 10 minutes to downtown and the beaches. This 4 bedroom home is ready for new residents to make this their HOME. Gorgeous granite counters, beautiful tile backsplash, and tile flooring make this one easy to clean and awesome for entertaining! Please call today to schedule a showing 904.575.0550