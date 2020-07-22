All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:40 PM

141 S Twin Maple Road

141 South Twin Maple · No Longer Available
Location

141 South Twin Maple, St. Johns County, FL 32084

Amenities

granite counters
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
gym
pool
AVAILABLE MAY 7TH! Welcome home to Sunny Twin Lakes! desirably located within a quiet development just a short jaunt to the Interstate. You can zip up to Jacksonville or head to Historic Downtown St. Augustine. 10 minutes to downtown and the beaches. This 4 bedroom home is ready for new residents to make this their HOME. Gorgeous granite counters, beautiful tile backsplash, and tile flooring make this one easy to clean and awesome for entertaining! Please call today to schedule a showing 904.575.0550

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 S Twin Maple Road have any available units?
141 S Twin Maple Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
Is 141 S Twin Maple Road currently offering any rent specials?
141 S Twin Maple Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 S Twin Maple Road pet-friendly?
No, 141 S Twin Maple Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 141 S Twin Maple Road offer parking?
No, 141 S Twin Maple Road does not offer parking.
Does 141 S Twin Maple Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 S Twin Maple Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 S Twin Maple Road have a pool?
Yes, 141 S Twin Maple Road has a pool.
Does 141 S Twin Maple Road have accessible units?
No, 141 S Twin Maple Road does not have accessible units.
Does 141 S Twin Maple Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 S Twin Maple Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 S Twin Maple Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 S Twin Maple Road does not have units with air conditioning.
