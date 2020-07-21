All apartments in St. Johns County
Find more places like 1400 ATLANTIC BREEZE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
1400 ATLANTIC BREEZE WAY
Last updated July 13 2019 at 7:27 AM

1400 ATLANTIC BREEZE WAY

1400 Atlantic Breeze Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1400 Atlantic Breeze Way, St. Johns County, FL 32082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
OCEAN VIEWS from home and deck. Main living on 2nd floor for OCEAN views and breezes. Master on 2nd floor. Two bedrooms, florida room (w/wet bar) and full bath on ground level. DECORATIVE raised ceilings throughout. NEWLY PAINTED & FURNISHED, TURN KEY for your 6-10 month stay. TILE floors in kitchen and great room, carpet in bedrooms, WASHER & DRYER & sink in laundry room. Yard maintenance, basic cable & internet included. Access to community amenities. GATED, BEACH access, POOL, hot tub, 2 TENNIS courts, EXERCISE room, playground. 5 miles north of VILANO Bridge in South Ponte Vedra Beach. Welcome to the BEACH!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 ATLANTIC BREEZE WAY have any available units?
1400 ATLANTIC BREEZE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 1400 ATLANTIC BREEZE WAY have?
Some of 1400 ATLANTIC BREEZE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 ATLANTIC BREEZE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1400 ATLANTIC BREEZE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 ATLANTIC BREEZE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1400 ATLANTIC BREEZE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 1400 ATLANTIC BREEZE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1400 ATLANTIC BREEZE WAY offers parking.
Does 1400 ATLANTIC BREEZE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 ATLANTIC BREEZE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 ATLANTIC BREEZE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1400 ATLANTIC BREEZE WAY has a pool.
Does 1400 ATLANTIC BREEZE WAY have accessible units?
No, 1400 ATLANTIC BREEZE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 ATLANTIC BREEZE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 ATLANTIC BREEZE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 ATLANTIC BREEZE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 ATLANTIC BREEZE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Coast of Ponte Vedra Lakes
611 Ponte Vedra Lakes Blvd
Palm Valley, FL 32082
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081
Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
Arium Surfside at Ponte Vedra Beach
125 Great Harbor Way
Palm Valley, FL 32082
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr
St. Augustine, FL 32080
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court
St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080
The Elysian
65 Sentosa Dr
St. Johns County, FL 32259

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Lady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLDeLand, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLSt. Augustine, FLFruit Cove, FLButler Beach, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Villano Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLAsbury Lake, FLNeptune Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLStarke, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach