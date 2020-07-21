1400 ATLANTIC BREEZE WAY

Amenities

OCEAN VIEWS from home and deck. Main living on 2nd floor for OCEAN views and breezes. Master on 2nd floor. Two bedrooms, florida room (w/wet bar) and full bath on ground level. DECORATIVE raised ceilings throughout. NEWLY PAINTED & FURNISHED, TURN KEY for your 6-10 month stay. TILE floors in kitchen and great room, carpet in bedrooms, WASHER & DRYER & sink in laundry room. Yard maintenance, basic cable & internet included. Access to community amenities. GATED, BEACH access, POOL, hot tub, 2 TENNIS courts, EXERCISE room, playground. 5 miles north of VILANO Bridge in South Ponte Vedra Beach. Welcome to the BEACH!