Home
/
St. Johns County, FL
/
140 Calle El Jardin
Last updated March 27 2020 at 10:16 PM

140 Calle El Jardin

140 Calle El Jardin · No Longer Available
Location

140 Calle El Jardin, St. Johns County, FL 32095

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
sauna
tennis court
Call 904 599 2091 To Schedule Showing. Furnished 2 Bed,2 Bath Condo + Flex Space With Murphy Bed And Two Side Closets. Granite Counters,42" Cabinets & Screened Lanai With Storage Closet. No Pets Per Hoa,Tenant Must Make Application To Avila Hoa. $150 Move In Fee & Background Check Per Hoa. Tenant Required To Purchase Renters Insurance. All Amenities Available To Tenant. State Of The Art Gym,4 Pools,10 Har Tru Tennis Courts,Sauna,Steam Room,Exercise Classes,Miles Of Walking And Cycling Paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Calle El Jardin have any available units?
140 Calle El Jardin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 140 Calle El Jardin have?
Some of 140 Calle El Jardin's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Calle El Jardin currently offering any rent specials?
140 Calle El Jardin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Calle El Jardin pet-friendly?
No, 140 Calle El Jardin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 140 Calle El Jardin offer parking?
No, 140 Calle El Jardin does not offer parking.
Does 140 Calle El Jardin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 140 Calle El Jardin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Calle El Jardin have a pool?
Yes, 140 Calle El Jardin has a pool.
Does 140 Calle El Jardin have accessible units?
No, 140 Calle El Jardin does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Calle El Jardin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 140 Calle El Jardin has units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Calle El Jardin have units with air conditioning?
No, 140 Calle El Jardin does not have units with air conditioning.
