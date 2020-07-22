140 Calle El Jardin

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool sauna tennis court

Call 904 599 2091 To Schedule Showing. Furnished 2 Bed,2 Bath Condo + Flex Space With Murphy Bed And Two Side Closets. Granite Counters,42" Cabinets & Screened Lanai With Storage Closet. No Pets Per Hoa,Tenant Must Make Application To Avila Hoa. $150 Move In Fee & Background Check Per Hoa. Tenant Required To Purchase Renters Insurance. All Amenities Available To Tenant. State Of The Art Gym,4 Pools,10 Har Tru Tennis Courts,Sauna,Steam Room,Exercise Classes,Miles Of Walking And Cycling Paths.