137 CELTIC WEDDING DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool microwave

Beautiful home on expansive corner/preserve lot in Aberdeen! Walking distance to the amazing amenity center, as well as Freedom Crossing Academy, this home has it all! If you enjoy privacy, you'll love being surrounded by lush preserve and the back porch is the perfect place to take it in while enjoying your morning coffee! The home boasts 2 living spaces (one up and one down), cathedral ceilings, master bedroom downstairs, and both formal and informal dining spaces. Storage is plentiful here, especially in the kitchen where you will enjoy an open concept feel and large island which faces the living room. Schedule your showing today and come find out why 137 Celtic Wedding is the perfect house for you!