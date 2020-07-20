All apartments in St. Johns County
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:54 AM

137 CELTIC WEDDING DR

137 Celtic Wedding Drive · No Longer Available
Location

137 Celtic Wedding Drive, St. Johns County, FL 32259

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful home on expansive corner/preserve lot in Aberdeen! Walking distance to the amazing amenity center, as well as Freedom Crossing Academy, this home has it all! If you enjoy privacy, you'll love being surrounded by lush preserve and the back porch is the perfect place to take it in while enjoying your morning coffee! The home boasts 2 living spaces (one up and one down), cathedral ceilings, master bedroom downstairs, and both formal and informal dining spaces. Storage is plentiful here, especially in the kitchen where you will enjoy an open concept feel and large island which faces the living room. Schedule your showing today and come find out why 137 Celtic Wedding is the perfect house for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 CELTIC WEDDING DR have any available units?
137 CELTIC WEDDING DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Johns County, FL.
What amenities does 137 CELTIC WEDDING DR have?
Some of 137 CELTIC WEDDING DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 CELTIC WEDDING DR currently offering any rent specials?
137 CELTIC WEDDING DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 CELTIC WEDDING DR pet-friendly?
No, 137 CELTIC WEDDING DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Johns County.
Does 137 CELTIC WEDDING DR offer parking?
Yes, 137 CELTIC WEDDING DR offers parking.
Does 137 CELTIC WEDDING DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 CELTIC WEDDING DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 CELTIC WEDDING DR have a pool?
Yes, 137 CELTIC WEDDING DR has a pool.
Does 137 CELTIC WEDDING DR have accessible units?
No, 137 CELTIC WEDDING DR does not have accessible units.
Does 137 CELTIC WEDDING DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 CELTIC WEDDING DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 137 CELTIC WEDDING DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 CELTIC WEDDING DR does not have units with air conditioning.
