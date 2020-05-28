All apartments in St. James City
St. James City, FL
4404 Lake Heather CIR
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:27 AM

4404 Lake Heather CIR

4404 Lake Heather Circle · (239) 321-9559
Location

4404 Lake Heather Circle, St. James City, FL 33956

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
"ISLAND VIBE" "Pine Island" Turtle Cottage is a totally remodeled, fully furnished and well appointed home located in the quiet neighborhood of Pine Island Village. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room with pullout couch. 3 screened porches located off kitchen & each bedroom. Community pool right next door. Close to Shops, Restaurants, Fishing & Boating on Pine Island & Matlacha. Quick drive to Matlacha Bridge & Bokeelia Pier for some of the best fishing in the world.
(This Vacation Rental is Available Weekly or Monthly) Call to check if your dates are available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4404 Lake Heather CIR have any available units?
4404 Lake Heather CIR has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4404 Lake Heather CIR have?
Some of 4404 Lake Heather CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4404 Lake Heather CIR currently offering any rent specials?
4404 Lake Heather CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 Lake Heather CIR pet-friendly?
No, 4404 Lake Heather CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. James City.
Does 4404 Lake Heather CIR offer parking?
No, 4404 Lake Heather CIR does not offer parking.
Does 4404 Lake Heather CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4404 Lake Heather CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 Lake Heather CIR have a pool?
Yes, 4404 Lake Heather CIR has a pool.
Does 4404 Lake Heather CIR have accessible units?
No, 4404 Lake Heather CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 Lake Heather CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4404 Lake Heather CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4404 Lake Heather CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4404 Lake Heather CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
