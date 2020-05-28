4404 Lake Heather CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

"ISLAND VIBE" "Pine Island" Turtle Cottage is a totally remodeled, fully furnished and well appointed home located in the quiet neighborhood of Pine Island Village. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room with pullout couch. 3 screened porches located off kitchen & each bedroom. Community pool right next door. Close to Shops, Restaurants, Fishing & Boating on Pine Island & Matlacha. Quick drive to Matlacha Bridge & Bokeelia Pier for some of the best fishing in the world.

(This Vacation Rental is Available Weekly or Monthly) Call to check if your dates are available.