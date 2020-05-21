All apartments in St. Cloud
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

2887 Mosshire Cir

2887 Mosshire Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2887 Mosshire Cir, St. Cloud, FL 34772

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful Brand New Home For Rent!! ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY ) - Beautiful Home For Rent!! ( AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY )
Come View This Amazing 4 Bed 2 Full Bath Single Family Home for Rent in Orlando, FL! - HOME SWEET HOME!
Welcome home to this spacious 4 bed 2 Full bath home! Brand new Carpet Flooring in the living area is great for entertaining family and friends. High Ceilings in the main living space. The Open kitchen highlights stunning stainless appliances, island breakfast bar with storage below along with an ample amount of cabinetry. There is also 2 Full Bathrooms located in the home, makes it wonderful for a guest to come over and have access to their own private bathroom. As you make your way around the house you will find a large master suite with walking closet and master bath followed by and three additional bedrooms, which are all a great size and lets in a wonderful array of natural lighting throughout the house. Big backyard with lake located behind the property and patio for entertaining guests. Making this a very desirable community to live in. No Pets are allowed. Professionally leased by RPM South Orlando please call 407-729-7787 to schedule your showing. AVAILABLE MOVE IN TODAY!

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management South Orlando can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.rpmsouthorlando.com

Application Fee = $50 per adult
Security Deposit = $1,699.00
Lease Admin Fee = $125.00
First month's rent = $1,699.00

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED,
AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. (John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

Loammi Cruz
Property Manager
Real Property Management South Orlando and Lakeside
O 407-982-2000 ; P 407-917-1459

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4986969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2887 Mosshire Cir have any available units?
2887 Mosshire Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
Is 2887 Mosshire Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2887 Mosshire Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2887 Mosshire Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2887 Mosshire Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 2887 Mosshire Cir offer parking?
No, 2887 Mosshire Cir does not offer parking.
Does 2887 Mosshire Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2887 Mosshire Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2887 Mosshire Cir have a pool?
No, 2887 Mosshire Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2887 Mosshire Cir have accessible units?
No, 2887 Mosshire Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2887 Mosshire Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 2887 Mosshire Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2887 Mosshire Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2887 Mosshire Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
