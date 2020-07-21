Amenities

dogs allowed garage recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

2181 BETSY ROSS OSCEOLA COUNTY Available 10/05/19 Awesome 3/2.5 TOWNHOME FOR RENT - Jefferson Green At Anthem Park!! - Townhome available for rent in fantastic St. Cloud community - Jefferson Green at Anthem Park. Wonderful three bedroom floor plan with an attached two car garage. Many upgrades beautiful cabinets, fixtures, STAINLESS STEEL appliances and TILE throughout first floor. All bedrooms are located on second floor. This unit has a spectacular view of large Oak trees.



Resort lifestyle ambiance and prime location are what make Jefferson Green at Anthem Park unique. You never even need to leave the community to enjoy spending time with those you enjoy the most! Visit Jefferson Green at Anthem Park to see the community that truly has it all! Conveniently located very close to the Florida Turnpike making for a quick commute to Orlando. Call today to schedule a showing.

Community Amenities and Highlights Include

* Resort Style Pool

* Clubhouse Perfect For Entertaining

* Fitness / Gym Facility

* Tennis Courts

* Volleyball Courts

* Fishing Pier

* Playground

* 5 Parks, Including Dog Park

* Picturesque Walking Trails With Large Shade Oak Trees



(RLNE5145511)