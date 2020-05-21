1742 Citrus View Ct.

Amenities

3/2 Home w/ Optional 4th & 5th Bedroom - MOVE IN SPECIAL - Nice 3 Bedroom 2 bath house located in St. Cloud on a quiet culdesac street with no HOA. Garage and office has been converted and can be used as an optional 4th and 5th bedroom and tile and laminate flooring throughout the home. A move in special is being offered with reduced rent for the first 3 months. After the first 3 months rent amount will be $1395. Dog/cats allowed with $250 nonrefundable pet fee per pet, age and breed restrictions apply. First months rent and security deposit required at a minimum. $50 application fee for each person 18 years of age or older. Call DeNike Realty and Property Management today to schedule a showing as this property will not last long. Our application process is online at www.DeNikeRealty.com and can be completed at any time- "completed" applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis- applicants are welcome to apply prior to viewing unit.



No Cats Allowed



