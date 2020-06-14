26 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in St. Augustine, FL
Founded by Spanish colonists in 1565, St. Augustine, Florida is the oldest city in what is now the United States of America. With a legacy of pirate attacks, invasions by competing empires, a huge stone fortress, and being a possession of Spain, then Britain, then Spain again, and finally the U.S., the history of St. Augustine seems more like that of a Caribbean island than a small town in Northern Florida.
The vast and complex past of St. Augustine is what has made the city a popular vacation destination for 200 years (along with its gorgeous beaches and perfect Floridian weather,) but the ancient architecture and colorful history of St. Augustine also make it an enchanting place to live. The 2010 U.S. Census reported the population as 12,975 people, though the urban area is several times larger. St. Augustine is surrounded by rivers, forests, lakes, nature preserves, islets and the Atlantic Ocean, but it's also just a 45-minute drive up I-95 from the center of Jacksonville. See more
Finding an apartment in St. Augustine that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.