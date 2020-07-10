50 Apartments for rent in St. Augustine, FL with washer-dryer

/
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1356 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
17205 Harbour Vista Circle
17205 Harbour Vista Circle, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1092 sqft
Partially Furnished 2nd Floor 2 Bed/2 Bath Granada Floor Plan Located In The Preserve On Anastasia Island. Formal Dining Room With Open Kitchen With Breakfast Bar. Laundry Right Off The Kitchen.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1831 Vista Cove
1831 Vista Cove Road, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1459 sqft
Second Floor Unit With Nice Screened In Patio. 3 Br/2ba Split Floor Plan. The Community Has A Clubhouse,Pool & On-site Rv Boat Storage. Great Location Close To Everything. Sorry,No Pets Considered.
1 of 17
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Lincolnville
123 Moore St
123 Moore Street, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
A beautifully furnished, like new home in the Lincolnville neighborhood. Home is walking distance or a short bike ride to downtown St Augustine or Flagler College.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1001 Bella Vista Blvd 105
1001 Bella Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
978 sqft
Las Palmas Condo With Attached Garage! 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo With Open Living Space On 2nd Floor. Great Opportunity To Live In This Beautiful Gated Community Situated On The Instracoastal With Pool,Tennis,Clubhouse & Tennis Courts.
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4000 Grande Vista Blvd
4000 Grande Vista Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1102 sqft
Modern And Comfortably Furnished Town Home. Light Wood Plank Flooring And Modern Conveniences Include Flat Screen Tvs,Electric Fireplace,Modern Decor Make This Feel Like Home.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
14 Park Terrace Drive
14 Park Terrace Drive, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2275 sqft
This Beautiful Home Is Available For Minimum 2 Months Rental Starting August 1,2020. Fully Furnished 3/2 With Sparkling Pool And Outdoor Living Area. All Utilites,Cable And Wifi Are Included.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Old City
105 Marine Street #4
105 Marine St, St. Augustine, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1423 sqft
Here Is Your Opportunity To Rent A Piece Of History On The Bayfront In Downtown St. Augustine.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Lighthouse Park
26 Ponce De Leon
26 Ponce De Leon Boulevard, St. Augustine, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
890 sqft
Anastasia Island 2br/1ba Apartment That Won't Last Long. The Apartment Has A Private Entrance Off Of Magnolia Dr. It Is Nestled In Quaint Neighborhood By The Lighthouse Park. Amazing Landscaped Backyard For Privacy And Has A Large Patio.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Seaside Villas
30 Clipper Court, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
947 sqft
Offering one- and two-bedroom floorplans, this community features a stunning beach location, grassy areas, and pet-friendly units with in-unit air conditioning, dishwasher and recent renovations. Kitchens feature refrigerators and ranges.
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
253 Cody St
253 Cody Street, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1698 sqft
2020 Saint Augustine House 4b/2b - Property Id: 284532 Great Location. Beautiful Community. Brand New House! Be the FIRST family in this brand NEW 4 bedroom 2 bath at private CUL DE SAC with side LAKE VIEW.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
415 S Villa San Marco Dr
415 South Villa San Marco Drive, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1087 Sq Ft,3rd Floor,Open/Split Floor Plan,Lots Of Light,All Appliances,W/D,Private Screen Balcony Among The Tree Tops. Pool,Fitness,Gated,Close To Everything! Save $60 = Free Water!
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
11 3Rd St
11 3rd Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To 11 3rd Street! Location Location Location!!! This Home Is Fully Furnished,All Appliances Plus W/D Included. Featuring 2 Bedrooms,2 Bathrooms,& A Private Fenced In Backyard With Paved Patio.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
614 Wild Bird Ln
614 Wild Bird Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2164 sqft
2164 Sf,Waterview Executive Home In Upscale Country Club Golfing Community W/24-7 Security. Home Features Fantastic Finishes Throughout. New Hardwood Floors In Dr To Lr.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1901 WINDJAMMER LN
1901 Windjammer Lane, Villano Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3005 sqft
Immaculate three story Mediterranean Townhouse overlooking the Intracoastal. This home is equipped with private elevator. Lot is like a manicured park with towering Oaks.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
817 Golden Lake Loop
817 Golden Lake Loop, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1147 sqft
Well Maintained 2BR/2BA St. Augustine Luxury Condo w/ Garage - AVAILABLE NOW. This beautiful 2BR/2BA conveniently located St.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
120 King Arthur Ct
120 King Arthur Court, St. Augustine Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
3010 sqft
Spacious house, convenient location, great school - Property Id: 314061 Available immediately. Priced low to rent out fast. New vinyl floor on the second floor. VERY LARGE HOME (3010sqft) with lots of room to roam.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
569 CABERNET PL
569 Cabernet Place, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1599 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**Beautiful 3 bedroom,2.5 bathroom townhouse in the Tuscany Village community in St Augustine,FL!This unit boasts approximately 1,600 sqft. of living space.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
9 E Street
9 E Street, St. Augustine Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
Prime Location Rental,60 Steps From The Sand. This Unit Boasts A Fully Fenced Backyard,2 Bedrooms,2 Bathrooms. Very Spacious Rental Unit With A Great Layout. Pets Possible!
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
632 Drake Bay Terrace
632 Drake Bay Terrace, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1424 sqft
Great Townhouse With Easy Access To Shopping And I-95. This 3 Bedroom Townhouse Has 2.5 Baths And Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances. Great Location Right By The Community Pool!
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4420 Carter Road 58
4420 Carter Road, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
870 sqft
Lovely 2 Story Condo Nestled In A Wooded Area; With Easy Access To Publix And Shopping. This 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Rental Has Sweet Patio Outback Under A Canopy Of Trees. Tiled On First Floor With Living Room,Dining Room And Kitchen.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
260 Old Village Center Circle 8203
260 Old Village Center Circle, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1049 sqft
Wonderful 2 Br,2 Ba Condo In A Secure,Gated Community That Has Easy Access To St. Augustine,Jacksonville And Palatka. Spacious Living Room And Dining Room With Beautiful Wood Floors,Carpeted Bedrooms,And Nice Kitchen. Washer & Dryer Off Kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2744 GOLDEN LAKE LOOP
2744 Golden Lake Loop, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1118 sqft
Beautiful condo features 2 bedroom, 2 bath, large living room, dining area, large kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, all like new stainless steel appliances, laundry room include washer and dryer. Community has pool, fitness center and kids play ground.
1 of 57
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
32 DEL MAR CIR
32 Del Mar Cir, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1714 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful home offering 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 baths, and open concept floorpan. Kitchen is fully equipped with stainless appliances, beautiful white cabinetry, pantry, and California Island with seating space.
