3 bedroom apartments
54 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Augustine, FL
Isla Antigua
655 W Marina Cove Dr, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1372 sqft
Choose from one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes with open-concept floor plans and sophisticated finishes, not to mention Intracoastal views of Old St. Augustine and the Lighthouse Museum.
3323 Haley Pointe Rd
3323 Haley Pointe Road, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1448 sqft
2nd floor condo in a gated community with breathtaking views! Neutral colors and a split floor plan. Must see! Absolutely no pets. Includes new washer & dryer. $100 processing fee due at lease signing.
Flagler's Model Land
135 Oviedo Street
135 Ovieda Street, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1150 sqft
Downtown... Walk To All... 3bd/1bth First Floor Apartment,Covered Front Porch,Wood Floors,Tall Ceilings,Leaded Glass Windows,French Doors,Off Street Parking Too!
Flagler's Model Land
97 ORANGE ST
97 Orange Street, St. Augustine, FL
Location, Location, Location! Currently being renovated inside and out, located in the heart of downtown St.
San Sebastian
87 Evergreen Avenue - B
87 Evergreen Avenue, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
Two New 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartments for Rent. Quiet Neighborhood less than 1 mile from downtown St Augustine. These units were built in 2020 and feature new everything, paint, flooring, kitchen, fixtures, etc. Sorry, No pets allowed.
169 SUNSET CIR N
169 Sunset Circle North, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2171 sqft
Great opportunity in the quiet community of Sunset Point. Located in the heart of Saint Augustine Beach on Anastasia Island, this stylish town home features 2171 square feet of living space.
Lincolnville
61 Martin Luther King Ave
61 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1140 sqft
3br / 1ba 1100ft2 Available Now! Ground Floor Apartment Within Walking Distance To Everything Downtown! Laundry Room With Washer And Dryer,Off-street Parking. This Unit Is Available For Immediate Occupancy. This Is The First Floor Unit In A Duplex.
14 Park Terrace Drive
14 Park Terrace Drive, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2275 sqft
This Beautiful Home Is Available For Minimum 2 Months Rental Starting August 1,2020. Fully Furnished 3/2 With Sparkling Pool And Outdoor Living Area. All Utilites,Cable And Wifi Are Included.
1625 Vista Cove Rd
1625 Vista Cove Road, St. Augustine, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1393 sqft
Enjoy The Water Views,Wildlife And Mature Trees From The Screened Balcony Of This Expansive 2nd Floor Vista Cove Condominium. This 3br/2ba Unit Has Been Lovingly Cared For,By The Owners And Previous Long Term Tenants.
4552 1st Ave
4552 1st Avenue, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1296 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Renovated Home just north of St Augustine - Property Id: 278655 This three bedroom, 2 bath home has just been painted, has nice vinyl plank flooring, blinds on the windows, new appliances including a slightly used washer / dryer.
253 Cody St
253 Cody Street, St. Johns County, FL
2020 Saint Augustine House 4b/2b - Property Id: 284532 Great Location. Beautiful Community. Brand New House! Be the FIRST family in this brand NEW 4 bedroom 2 bath at private CUL DE SAC with side LAKE VIEW.
124 Plantation Point Drive
124 Plantation Point Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1186 sqft
•Newer construction duplex •Living room and dining area combo •Kitchen offers:stainless steel appliances including over the stove microwave, dark wood cabinets and a breakfast bar •Carpet in main living areas and bedrooms •Split bedroom
614 Wild Bird Ln
614 Wild Bird Lane, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2164 sqft
2164 Sf,Waterview Executive Home In Upscale Country Club Golfing Community W/24-7 Security. Home Features Fantastic Finishes Throughout. New Hardwood Floors In Dr To Lr.
371 Hefferon Drive
371 Hefferon Drive, St. Johns County, FL
Spread Out In This 4 Bedroom,2 Bath Single Family Home Located In Heritage Park. Open Concept With A Split Floor Plan. Expansive Master Bedroom With Ensuite Featuring A Seperate Tub And Shower.
204 Pine Arbor Circle
204 Pine Arbor Circle, St. Johns County, FL
Expansive 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home Located In Heritage Park Features An Additional Bonus Room Upstairs As Well As A Screened In Lanai. You Will Have More Than Enough Room For Your Family In This Home.
1901 WINDJAMMER LN
1901 Windjammer Lane, Villano Beach, FL
Immaculate three story Mediterranean Townhouse overlooking the Intracoastal. This home is equipped with private elevator. Lot is like a manicured park with towering Oaks.
405 2ND ST
405 2nd Street, Villano Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1329 sqft
Welcome to the beach!! This charming beach cottage is located within walking distance of the beach and intracoastal waterway. Located minutes from Vilano Beach & historic St. Augustine. Ponte Vedra Beach & the city of Jacksonville are a short drive.
747 E Red House Branch Rd
747 East Red House Branch Road, St. Johns County, FL
This Solid Brick Beauty Is Move In Ready. New Kitchen,Paint And Carpet! Oversize Lot That Backs Up To A Nature Preserve. Skillfully Landscaped To Give Privacy From The Neighbors With An Irrigation System.
1 Unit Available
5418 Shore Drive
5418 Shore Drive, St. Augustine South, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1528 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
550 Florida Club 201
550 Florida Club Boulevard, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1285 sqft
Spacious 3-Bedroom 2-Bath, 2nd floor Apartment - Spacious three bedrooms, 2nd floor apartment. Excellent open floor plan with Hardwood floors and tile throughout. Amenities include a golf course, clubhouse, fitness center, and billiards room.
997 Oak Arbor Circle
997 Oak Arbor Circle, St. Johns County, FL
Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom home in Heritage Park! - Come see this beautifully updated home in Heritage Park! This home features an open floorplan and serene lake views! All 4 bedrooms have carpet, and the main living areas are a beautiful
100 Coastal Village LN
100 Coastal Village Ln, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Ask me about how to get 1 month FREE Rent! This hidden jewel is waiting for you with a huge yard. Nestled off US1 in a quiet small community convenient to Palencia, Nocatee, Duval County and downtown St. Augustine.
22 Bermuda Run Way
22 Bermuda Run Way, St. Augustine Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2634 sqft
Located Beach Side Off A1a Beach Blvd In St. Augustine Beach's Gated Bermuda Run Community. This Home Has An Amazing 40-foot Lap Pool In A 15' X 65' Screened Lanai. Two Bedrooms Downstairs,And Very Large Master Suite Upstairs.
805 Golden Lake Loop
805 Golden Lake Loop, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1202 sqft
Spacious and open ground floor 3 bedroom/2 bath condo offers split floor plan and an attached one car garage, High ceilings throughout, large kitchen with granite counters, wood cabinets and stainless appliances, carpeted living areas, interior
